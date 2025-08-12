Trump says Nvidia to give Washington cut of China chip profits

President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed reports that semiconductor giant Nvidia would pay the United States 15 percent of its revenues from sales of certain artificial intelligence chips to China.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump argued that Nvidia's "H20" chips are "obsolete," despite previously being targeted for export restrictions.

He said that to lift the restrictions, he had agreed to a 15-percent cut from Nvidia: "If I'm going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I'm giving you a release. I released them only from the H20."

The California-based company produces some of the world's most advanced semiconductors but cannot ship its most cutting-edge chips to China due to concerns that Beijing could use them to enhance military capabilities.

Nvidia developed the H20 -- a less powerful version of its AI processing units -- specifically for export to China.