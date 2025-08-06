Trade war heats up as Trump eyes tariffs on medicines and microchips

US President Donald Trump signaled Tuesday that fresh tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals and semiconductors could be unveiled within the coming week, as a cascade of incoming duties promises to reshape global trading ties.

Governments around the world are bracing as new waves of US tariffs are due to take effect this week, first on many Brazilian products Wednesday and then on dozens of other economies— including the European Union and Taiwan—beginning Thursday.

Trump's sweeping plans have sparked a flurry of activity as leaders seek to avert the worst of his threats, with Swiss officials heading to Washington on Tuesday in a last-minute push to avoid punitive duties.

But the US president appears set to widen his trade wars.

Trump told CNBC on Tuesday that upcoming tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals could reach 250 percent, while adding that he plans for new duties on foreign semiconductors soon.