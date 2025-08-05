Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. USA imports 3 times more from Russia than it does from Ukraine

Although the US has threatened India with more tariffs over Russian imports, India has consistently imported more from Ukraine when compared to the US

By Samreen Wani
Published: Aug 5, 2025 06:21:31 PM IST
Updated: Aug 5, 2025 06:38:34 PM IST

US President Donald Trump accused India of profiting from the ongoing war in Ukraine, by purchasing large amounts of discounted Russian crude oil and then selling it on the open market. He threatened to “substantially raise” the tariffs paid by India to the USA. Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesUS President Donald Trump accused India of profiting from the ongoing war in Ukraine, by purchasing large amounts of discounted Russian crude oil and then selling it on the open market. He threatened to “substantially raise” the tariffs paid by India to the USA. Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The US imported goods worth about $1.7 billion from Russia in 2024, three times more than what it imported from Ukraine in the same year. Russian imports into the US have dropped by almost 84 percent from over $10 billion in 2022, according to data from the US’ Department of Commerce. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has reduced imports from Ukraine as well.

In a post made on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump accused India of profiting from the war, by purchasing large amounts of discounted Russian crude oil and then selling it on the open market. He threatened to “substantially raise” the tariffs paid by India to the USA.

In 2021, before the war began, the US imported goods worth over $11 billion from Russia, and $683 million from Ukraine. In the years since, Ukrainian imports have dropped by 28 percent to under $500 million in 2024 while hardly crossing $700 million in the last six years.

Data from the UN Comtrade database shows that fertilisers were the most imported product from Russia into the US. Other major items purchased from Russia were precious and semi-precious stones, platinum, inorganic chemicals and radioactive chemical elements. In comparison, the US imported iron and steel followed by electrical machinery and its related equipment from Ukraine.

The US levied a 25 percent tariff on India imports, along with an “unspecified” additional cost for purchasing Russian crude and defence supplies. A Forbes India analysis of trade data from both countries shows that India has consistently imported more than the US from Ukraine. For instance, New Delhi imported goods worth over $1 billion from Kiev in 2024, a 71 percent increase from the previous year, even as overall imports from the country have halved since 2021. The US imported Ukrainian goods worth less than $500 million the same year. Even before the war started, India was importing four times more from Ukraine than the US was.

India mostly purchased animal and vegetable fats and oils worth over $800 million from Ukraine in 2024 followed by over $100 million in cereals. From Moscow it buys petroleum crude, which accounted for about 80 percent of the $66 billion import bill in 2024.

India has called President Trump’s threats of higher tariffs “unjustified”, even as trade negotiations continue between the two countries and the sixth round of talks are scheduled later this month.  

