USA imports 3 times more from Russia than it does from Ukraine

The US imported goods worth about $1.7 billion from Russia in 2024, three times more than what it imported from Ukraine in the same year. Russian imports into the US have dropped by almost 84 percent from over $10 billion in 2022, according to data from the US’ Department of Commerce. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has reduced imports from Ukraine as well.

In a post made on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump accused India of profiting from the war, by purchasing large amounts of discounted Russian crude oil and then selling it on the open market. He threatened to “substantially raise” the tariffs paid by India to the USA.

In 2021, before the war began, the US imported goods worth over $11 billion from Russia, and $683 million from Ukraine. In the years since, Ukrainian imports have dropped by 28 percent to under $500 million in 2024 while hardly crossing $700 million in the last six years.

Data from the UN Comtrade database shows that fertilisers were the most imported product from Russia into the US. Other major items purchased from Russia were precious and semi-precious stones, platinum, inorganic chemicals and radioactive chemical elements. In comparison, the US imported iron and steel followed by electrical machinery and its related equipment from Ukraine.