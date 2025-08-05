Top 10 largest IPOs in Indian stock market history by issue size

Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) have always caught the attention of investors. Whether it’s a popular conglomerate going public or an emerging modern tech firm, large public issues often act as market sentiment indicators and investment milestones.

But what exactly is an IPO? It’s when a private company raises capital by offering its shares to the public for the first time. Knowing which companies raised the most through IPOs, based on the issue size, tells us a lot about investors’ appetite, industry confidence, the company's growth potential, and market trends.

In this article, we’ll discuss the top 10 largest IPOs in India’s stock market history by their issue size. This data will help you understand where the biggest capital moves have occurred and who initiated them.

List of the 10 largest IPOs in India ever

Based on the data, here are the top 10 largest IPOs in India:

Ranking Largest IPOs in India Issue size (in ₹ crore) 1 Hyundai Motor India Ltd. 27,858.75 2 Life Insurance Corporation of India 20,557.23 3 One 97 Communications Ltd. 18,300.00 4 Coal India Ltd. 15,199.44 5 HDB Financial Services Ltd. 12,500.00 6 Swiggy Ltd. 11,327.43 7 General Insurance Corporation of India 11,256.83 8 SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. 10,340.79 9 Reliance Power Ltd. 10,123.20 10 NTPC Green Energy Ltd. 10,000.00





Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Listing date: October 22, 2024

Sector: Automotive

Founded in 1996, Hyundai Motor India is one of the major names in the automotive sector. Its 2024 IPO became the largest in Indian stock market history. Post-listing, the company focused primarily on R&D investments and the supply chains of electric vehicles, creating over 2.5 lakh jobs. The company also actively focuses on CSR initiatives through the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (2006) and the ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ campaign (2023).