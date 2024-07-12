Nifty 50 History: Index movement and PE ratio from 1990 to 2024

Let's explore the Nifty 50 index's history, major milestones, fluctuations, and factors influencing its movement
|Year
|Historical Data (Closing Value)
|1990
|330.86
|1991
|558.63
|1992
|761.31
|1993
|1042.5
|1994
|1182.2
|1995
|908.53
|1996
|899.1
|1997
|1079.4
|1998
|884.25
|1999
|1480.4
|2000
|1263.5
|2001
|1059
|2002
|1093.5
|2003
|1879.7
|2004
|2080.5
|2005
|2836.5
|2006
|3966.4
|2007
|6138.6
|2008
|2959.1
|2009
|5201
|2010
|6134.5
|2011
|4624.3
|2012
|5905.1
|2013
|6304
|2014
|8282.7
|2015
|7946.3
|2016
|8185.8
|2017
|10530
|2018
|10862.55
|2019
|12168.45
|2020
|13981.75
|2021
|17354.05
|2022
|18105.3
|2023
|21731.4
|2024 (July 12)
|24,502.15
|Year
|Nifty PE Ratio Data
|2000
|19.59
|2001
|15.59
|2002
|14.57
|2003
|19.19
|2004
|16.0
|2005
|16.72
|2006
|20.95
|2007
|26.55
|2008
|12.69
|2009
|22.7
|2010
|23.82
|2011
|17.32
|2012
|18.63
|2013
|18.56
|2014
|21.23
|2015
|21.1
|2016
|21.49
|2017
|26.42
|2018
|26.0
|2019
|28.18
|2020
|37.26
|2021
|23.69
|2022
|22.0
|2023
|22.61
|2024 (July 12)
|23.1