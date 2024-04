B

Factors affecting Bitcoin price

Supply and demand: The fundamental principle of supply and demand is important in determining Bitcoin's price. As the protocol limits the supply of Bitcoin to 21 million coins, fluctuations in demand can lead to price volatility. Factors such as investor interest, adoption rates, and macroeconomic conditions influence demand, while mining difficulty adjustments affect the rate of new supply entering the market.

Competition from other cryptos: Bitcoin faces competition from a multitude of alternative cryptocurrencies. The emergence of new blockchain projects offering different features and use cases can divert investor attention and capital away from Bitcoin.

Halving events: Bitcoin's supply issuance is programmed to undergo periodic halving events approximately every four years, reducing the rate at which new coins are created. These halving events enforce scarcity and mimic the mining of precious metals like gold. Historically, halving events have seen price rallies due to the anticipation of reduced supply growth and increased scarcity.

Introduction of new Bitcoin securities: The introduction of new investment vehicles and financial products related to Bitcoin, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), futures contracts, and institutional-grade custody solutions, can impact its price dynamics. These products provide avenues for traditional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly owning the underlying asset.

Bitcoin's price history over the years (2009- 2024)

Year Approximate High (in US $) Approximate Low (in US $) 2024 $73,805 $39,800 2023 $42,500 $16,000 2022 $47,835 $18,490 2021 $68,789 $29,796 2020 $29,096 $3,850 2019 $13,017 $3,401 2018 $18,343 $3,217 2017 $19,892 $784 2016 $981 $351 2015 $465 $172 2014 $13 $310 2013 $1,163 $13 2012 $16 $4 2011 $32 $0.29 2010 $0.40 $0.00 2009 $0.0041

Price history of Bitcoin during 2009- 2015

Price history of Bitcoin during 2016- 2020

Price history of Bitcoin during 2021- 2024

Major historical events that affected the Bitcoin price

Genesis block creation (2009): Bitcoin's journey began with the mining of its Genesis block on January 3, 2009. This marked the birth of the world's first cryptocurrency.

Early adopter purchases (2010): In May 2010, a programmer named Laszlo Hanyecz made the first documented real-world transaction using Bitcoin, purchasing two pizzas for 10,000 BTC. This event, known as "Bitcoin Pizza Day," highlighted the utility and value of Bitcoin as a medium of exchange.

Mt. Gox hack (2011): Mt. Gox, which used to be the largest Bitcoin exchange, suffered a massive hack in June 2011. The hack resulted in the theft of about 850,000 bitcoins, valued at $450 million at the time. The incident shook confidence in the nascent crypto market, leading to a downward turn in Bitcoin's price.

Silk Road shutdown (2013): In October 2013, the FBI seized the Silk Road, an online marketplace notorious for facilitating illegal Bitcoin transactions. The closure of Silk Road removed a significant source of demand for Bitcoin, leading to a short-term price decline amid regulatory uncertainty and negative media coverage.

Bitcoin's first bull run (2013): In late 2013, Bitcoin experienced its first major price rally, soaring to an all-time high of over $1,000 per coin. This surge in price was fueled by growing mainstream awareness, media attention, speculative trading activity, and favourable regulatory developments in some jurisdictions.

China bans Bitcoin exchanges (2017): In September 2017, China announced a ban on crypto exchanges and initial coin offerings (ICOs), triggering a significant sell-off in the market. China's regulatory crackdown and concerns over ICO scams and market manipulation contributed to a decline in Bitcoin's price.

Bitcoin's bull run and institutional adoption (2020-2021): Bitcoin experienced a remarkable bull run starting in late 2020 and continuing into 2021, reaching new all-time highs above $60,000 per coin. This rally was driven by a confluence of factors, including increasing institutional adoption, corporate treasury investments and growing mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin as a store of value and hedge against inflation.

Tesla's Bitcoin investment (2021): In February 2021, Tesla announced that it had purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and would accept the crypto as payment for its products. This endorsement from one of the world's most prominent companies further bolstered Bitcoin's legitimacy as an institutional-grade asset, leading to a surge in price.

In February 2021, Tesla announced that it had purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and would accept the crypto as payment for its products. This endorsement from one of the world's most prominent companies further bolstered Bitcoin's legitimacy as an institutional-grade asset, leading to a surge in price. Bitcoin ETF Launch (2024): In 2024, the long-anticipated launch of a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) marked a milestone in mainstream crypto adoption. Following regulatory approvals and growing investor demand for accessible Bitcoin investment vehicles, several financial institutions introduced Bitcoin ETFs, allowing investors to gain exposure to digital assets through traditional brokerage accounts. The introduction of Bitcoin ETFs provided retail and institutional investors a convenient and regulated means to invest in Bitcoin, further legitimising its status as an asset class.

Bitcoin, the revolutionary digital currency, has not only transformed the financial landscape but has also captured the imagination of millions worldwide. Its meteoric rise from obscurity to prominence has been nothing short of astonishing. This blog will look at Bitcoin's price history over the years. We will also look at the key events, trends, and factors that have shaped its fluctuating value over the years.