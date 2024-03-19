Can the Bitcoin revival reshape the future of finance?

For some, bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are bubbles that will burst soon, while others think they're an attempt to democratise finance. Still in its teenage years, bitcoin, which recently touched an all-time high of close to $73,000 on March 13, has already steered the crypto market.
The price of Bitcoin has been vaulting upward ever since on January 10 US regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), even though it added that it remained sceptical about cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, this was a landmark moment for this sunrise market. The SEC authorised 11 ETFs for Bitcoin in the US, opening the door to cryptocurrencies for many new investors who are usually reluctant to take the extra steps involved in buying bitcoins. The largest cryptocurrency by market value has gained 50 percent this year.