What an army commander learned about using AI to combat cyberattacks

While serving as a battalion commander of an Aviation Task Force in the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army, my team and I recently endured intense training, facing a sobering simulation that tested our ability to respond to a catastrophic cyberattack.

This mock attack disrupted our ability to communicate. Our radios stopped working, and our digital maps shut down. Important mission-critical information instantly disappeared, making us feel isolated and almost blindfolded, stripped of the tools that could help us find our way and make snap decisions in the moment as we moved silently across a battlefield.

At the time, I was overseeing a unit through a challenging rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Louisiana. JRTC aims to challenge leaders, often by pushing them to their physical and mental limits, through intricate, quick-paced exercises that mimic the uncertainty and chaos that can occur during a variety of potential threats and conflicts. These scenarios include preparing for how to respond to cybersecurity threats.

Although we figured out how to get through that harrowing exercise without the benefit of modern-day tools, the experience revealed our biggest weakness: a lack of real-time intelligence. We had to rely on manual coordination and intuition without having the benefit of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to quickly synthesize data and identify threats or flag patterns to help us make smart decisions during a simulated crisis. Although we were able to go it alone without relying on advanced technology, it wouldn’t have been the strategy we would have chosen because it was slower and potentially more dangerous than having AI on our side.

The lessons we learned from this simulation certainly don’t apply only to the military. Executives in all industries today, from startups to multinational corporations, must now consider what it means to lead in times of crisis as cyberthreats increase in sophistication, speed, and scale.

In recent months, multiple US companies—including Hawaiian Airlines, Aflac , Victoria’s Secret, and United Natural Foods—have been hit by cyberattacks ranging from ransomware to system disruptions, reflecting a sharp rise in threats targeting sectors like aviation, insurance, and retail. And federal agencies are warning that both criminal groups and state-linked actors are intensifying efforts to breach corporate systems. Given the proliferation of cyberattacks on businesses, it’s critical that organizations start incorporating AI as a leadership tool, rather than viewing it as merely a technical advancement. Takeaways for business leaders Ransomware attacks, nation-state breaches, and social engineering exploits are examples of system shocks that occur in real time and necessitate making decisions in the face of great uncertainty. I left that JRTC situation with five takeaways that apply to Wall Street and Silicon Valley as much as they do to people in uniform: 1. AI can help find hidden dangers Cyber threats are not just an IT issue, as they can affect an organization’s entire operation. A single hack has the power to destroy trust, freeze operations, and jeopardize supply chains. Scenario planning skills are essential for leaders—and this is where AI can help, since the technology is very good at identifying hidden dangers and mapping out how to respond to various threats. 2. Speed is crucial Minutes count in a crisis. Without AI, my team was forced to sort data and make decisions based on incomplete knowledge manually, which was both tedious and time-consuming. Such a delay is unacceptable in a high-velocity setting. AI can speed up a business leader’s decision-making without sacrificing precision. Also read: 5 challenges to ensuring cyber assurance in the medical AI business 3. Real-time data fuels leaders’ clarity In a fast-moving crisis, decision-making based on outdated reports doesn’t cut it. Executives must be able to monitor events as they unfold, not hours later, since even small delays can result in preventable damage. AI enables this shift by analyzing vast data streams and filtering out irrelevant information, allowing leaders to make faster, better-informed decisions with confidence. That’s essential for leaders, whether they’re managing a dangerous battlefield or a data breach response at a company. 4. Technology demands a new type of leader The tech stack and the C-suite must change together. AI is not simply a tool; it is a strategic business partner. Instead of assigning technology-related tasks to technical teams, leaders need to be aware of its powerful potential, as well as its constraints, to make sure they are harnessing it in the most effective ways possible. 5. The true force multiplier is a healthy culture Even the best technology cannot compensate for a team lacking initiative, trust, and flexibility. During times of crisis, AI can improve a company’s performance, but only if its employees are empowered, trusted, and trained to use the technology wisely and responsibly. Using AI to prepare for a crisis To guard against cybersecurity attacks, businesses need a well-constructed playbook that incorporates AI at every level. Here's where to begin: Build an intelligent, expandable system Invest in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that facilitate predictive analytics, automated threat detection, and ongoing system monitoring. These tools will increase the responsiveness and reach of your team. Encourage fluency in AI at all levels It’s inappropriate to compartmentalize technical knowledge. Teach managers and other company decision-makers to challenge presumptions, analyze data, and work in sync with IT and software engineers to understand the benefits and challenges of AI. Use AI to run crisis simulations Test your systems during easy, peaceful periods, rather than waiting for an emergency to occur. This entails acting as though there has been a breach and incorporating AI tools into the solution. Afterward, evaluate what went well and what didn’t, then make changes to the plan as necessary. Dissect functional silos The chief information security officer (CISO) is not the only person responsible for cybersecurity. Finance, operations, communications, and human resources all share a role, too. And all of these teams must be trained and skilled in incorporating AI insights into planning for an enterprise-wide crisis response. Establish an adaptability culture. AI is developing quickly, which means leaders also need to be open to changing their organizational mindset. Promote experimenting. Encourage problem-solving from the bottom up. Accept lifelong learning as a tactical advantage. AI will alter leadership While AI cannot take the place of leaders, the technology can and likely will alter the character of leadership. The leaders who are able to combine these technological tools with human judgment, embrace speed with strategic intent, and innovate with resilience will be the ones who succeed during the next big crisis, whether that’s a supply chain disruption, data breach, or disinformation campaign. It takes more than courage and good instincts to lead through a crisis. Successfully navigating a variety of potential threats involves creating flexible technological, human, and cultural systems that are ready to adapt to changing circumstances on the fly. Making AI an ally in that endeavor is key to successful leadership.

This article was provided with permission from Harvard Business School Working Knowledge.