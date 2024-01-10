Cyber-security management landscape of the Indian automation industry: Overview, challenges, action points

India's industrial automation (IA) market is worth approximately $11 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14 percent from 2022 to 2027 to $23 billion in 2027. Key players in this industry include manufacturers producing (closed-circuit) TVs, mobile electronics, air-conditioners, automotive and aviation vehicles, energy products (gas, diesel, petrochemicals), and healthcare solutions. Some of the major brands (in both the private and public sectors) representing these players and serving the Indian IA market include General Electric, Reliance Industries, Rockwell Automation, Siemens India, Honeywell Automation, ABB India, BHEL, Mitsubishi Electric, Larsen and Toubro, and Titan Engineering.
The core technology (significantly different from the traditional information technology (IT) in general non-IA enterprises) behind the functioning of the IA market is (AI/ML-driven) intra-organisation IoT and operational technology (OT) embedded Industrial IoT (IIoT) networks. Such smart networks, along with associated software and mobile applications, help each organisation:
