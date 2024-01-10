2023 was the world's hottest year. What does it mean for us?

On January 9, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed 2023 to be the world’s hottest year in the last 100,000 years. Scientists have highlighted that, since June 2023, every month has been the world's hottest on record compared with the corresponding month in previous years. The EU has stated that, on an average, the Earth experienced a temperature increase of 1.48°C in 2023 compared to the pre-industrial period of 1850-1900—an era marked by the commencement of widespread industrial-scale burning of fossil fuels, leading to the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.