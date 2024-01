Media reports say that the $10 billion merger between the Sony and Zee, in talks for two years, may be called off. The new entity has hit a roadblock around the leadership of Zee's chief executive officer, Punit Goenka, in light of a regulatory probe. Media analyst Karan Taurani of Elara Capital, and media lawyer Abhishek Malhotra, join Naini Thaker to tell us why, despite the hurdles, both companies leave too much at stake to not go ahead