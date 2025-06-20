From Consumer Tech to Deep Tech: India's startup evolution

In the latest episode of the Inside Forbes India podcast, Naini Thaker talks about the new special, which explores India's evolving startup landscape. While consumer tech thrives, deep tech is emerging, driven by founders tackling unique Indian challenges. From InMobi's AI pivot to EV tractors by Moonrider and rapid-charging batteries by Exponent Energy, Indian startups are innovating for scale. The podcast discusses how optimism and patient capital are fueling a new wave of ambitious entrepreneurs