From awaited impact of RDI scheme to woes of urban consumption, our top stories of the week

1) Sparking R&D revolution

India’s current R&D spending lags global averages at just 0.6–0.7 percent of GDP, and private capex on innovation barely scratches one percent of net sales. The new $12 billion Research, Development & Innovation (RDI) scheme could be a landmark moment if it’s executed wisely. Backed by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, the multi-year fund is structured to shepherd capital into deep-tech, health, energy, and strategic sectors via long-term loans and equity. Industry stalwarts say the genuine hurdle isn’t the size of the cheque, it’s building vibrant ecosystems that connect startups, academia, and corporates. RDI needs to bridge that disconnect so India can create more unicorns. Here's a deep dive to understand the potential impact of the new policy.

2) No love left?

Even as government policies like ‘Make in India’ and production-linked incentives remain in force, investor enthusiasm for mutual funds focused on defence and manufacturing is softening. June saw ₹578 crore redeemed from manufacturing-themed schemes, while defence-linked funds saw ₹162 crore in outflows. Sector indices like Nifty Defence rallied 37 percent and Nifty Manufacturing jumped 5 percent, mutual fund inflows lagged, suggesting a recalibration rather than rejection. Analysts believe that confidence will return gradually, and the re-entry will be gradual and data-driven.

3) Why did Good Glamm fail?

Once hailed for mastering the content-to-commerce model, the Good Glamm Group imploded under the weight of its own house-of-brands strategy. Acquiring widely, scaling fast, and sacrificing integration for invitation was like accelerating a unicorn without steering it. Within months, losses ballooned from ₹44 crore in FY21 to a staggering ₹917 crore in FY23, while acquisitions failed to bond into a coherent ecosystem. Good Glamm is a perfect example of scale not being a substitute for strategy. But this isn't the only lesson from this epic downfall. Here's a detailed analysis.