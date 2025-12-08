Why should brands think about their ‘reason for being’

Aligning our actions and choices with values brings us the opportunity to live a more meaningful and authentic life. However, this is not limited to humans. Taking an anthropomorphic approach, we reflect on how businesses can stay in touch with their core values and actions through ‘purpose-driven marketing’- a strategy involving a company's external communications efforts centered around a social cause that aligns with its core values. Purpose-driven marketing is about defining and communicating a company's purpose, or its "reason for being," beyond making a profit.
Purpose-driven marketing paves the way for companies to initiate meaningful conversations with their customers about their fundamental values and beliefs. This helps companies maximize their potential by being more sustainable, authentic, and relevant in the long term. For example, Nike's "Dream Crazier" campaign challenged gender stereotypes in sports, while “You Can’t Stop Sports” addressed discrimination in Sports. P&G's "The Talk" addressed conversations about racial bias. Patagonia's "Don't Buy This Jacket" campaign encouraged customers to think twice before making a purchase, promoting sustainability. TOMS one-for-one model addressed poverty and access to basic necessities by donating a pair of shoes for every pair sold. Coca-Cola's "Pool Boy" breaks stereotypes and challenged gender norms. Microsoft's "Empowering Us All" showcased technology's impact on the lives of people with disabilities.
Brands that have invested in purpose-driven marketing have seen both tangible and intangible returns. For instance, Dove's "Real Beauty" campaign challenged traditional beauty standards, promoting self-confidence and body positivity. Overall sales of Dove products jumped from $2.5 billion to $4 billion in the campaign’s first ten years. Dove bars became the number one preferred soap brand in the U.S. and Unilever’s best-selling product company wide. BeautyCounter raised awareness about harmful ingredients and advocated for safer, more sustainable beauty products, promoting transparency in the industry. The brand successfully scaled its business, becoming a $1 billion brand following investment from the Carlyle Group.
As millennials continue to be the largest consumer group, their expectations are shaping brand strategies. Reports by Accenture (2018), Edelman (2018), and Zeno (2017) highlight that consumers prefer brands that take a stand on social, cultural, environmental, and political issues. Meanwhile, Gen Z is amplifying this trend with even stronger expectations for brand accountability. According to a 2023 McKinsey report, 76% of Gen Z consumers believe companies should actively address social issues. Moreover, cancel culture has emerged as a significant force, with consumers taking action—such as boycotting brands, switching to competitors, or discouraging others—when a brand's actions conflict with their values.
When done with purpose, marketing holds immense value for both customers and companies. Purpose-driven companies witness higher market share gains and grow three times faster on average than their competitors, all while achieving higher workforce and customer satisfaction. Such companies also report 30 percent higher levels of innovation and 40 percent higher levels of workforce retention than their competitors (Deloitte Insights, 2019). As the brand’s voice, marketers are responsible for managing the narrative and building the brand responsibly. By adopting a courageous and open-minded approach, marketers can shift their mindset from being know-it-all to learn-it-all, constantly evolving and re-examining mission statements to align everything with their core values of responsibility and inclusion. Therefore, by embracing purpose-driven marketing, brands can resonate with a large consumer base, build trust, and drive business success.
Here are a few factors to consider for the brands while indulging in the idea of purpose-driven marketing:
Stay Authentic
Authenticity emerges as the number one attribute brands must embody. People crave truthful representations and demonstrations of inclusion. Building trust and creating shared meaning, authenticity becomes the cornerstone of effective marketing strategies. Transparency and business ethics are the keys to avoiding ‘woke washing,’ a term used to describe marketing campaigns that incline towards using social messages without attaching positive actions to them. Brands must be honest about their journey, allowing consumers to see their processes closely. For example, Lush Cosmetics promotes authenticity by using fresh, ethically sourced ingredients, fighting against animal testing, and openly sharing its practices and policies. Success parameters of such efforts could include measuring consumer trust and brand reputation via Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and social media sentiment analysis. Transparency levels can also be assessed through third-party sustainability and ethics audits.
Involve Customers and Employees
Brands should adopt an "outside-in" approach to marketing. This approach involves considering individuals' perspectives, preferences, and experiences from different backgrounds when making decisions. We can create marketing messages that foster deeper engagement and loyalty by prioritizing customer needs, emotions, and values. This approach also helps to create a genuinely inclusive environment, avoiding tokenism and fostering a sense of ownership among customers. It's important to shape the direction of the brand and its offerings by customer and staff feedback. Sephora did this through its "Racial Bias in Retail" training, which involved employees, customers, and external experts in developing training programs addressing racial bias in retail. The effectiveness of this approach can be measured through engagement and loyalty levels, which can be evaluated using customer satisfaction scores and employee engagement surveys. Additionally, diversity and inclusion metrics can be obtained through demographic studies and feedback mechanisms. We can create marketing messages that cultivate deeper engagement and loyalty by prioritizing customer needs, emotions, and values.
Establish Collaborative Partnerships
Brands can maximize their impact by creating strategic partnerships with relevant organizations, influencers, or communities that share their purpose. This can also help drive positive change in their industry. As a result, brands can enjoy numerous benefits, including increased reach, improved brand recognition, and access to untapped markets. For example, Bombas, a sock company, has partnered with various homeless shelters and organizations like the Kids In Need Foundation as part of their "Buy a Pair, Donate a Pair" initiative. The company has donated over 5 million pairs of socks so far. To measure success, brands can analyze their reach and brand recognition, which can be quantified by market analysis and partnership outcomes. Social impact can also be assessed by tracking the direct outcomes of initiatives, such as the number of donations or community projects supported.
Follow an Integrated Approach
Purpose-driven marketing should be integral to a brand's operations, encompassing product development, supply chain management, customer service, and community engagement. This approach ensures that the brand's purpose-driven efforts are consistent and authentic. Take, for instance, LEGO's dedication to promoting creativity and learning in children, which is reflected in its marketing campaigns, sustainable product innovations like bioplastic bricks, and educational partnerships. Its "Rebuild the World" campaign is a testimony to the brand's commitment to creativity and sustainability. To measure success, the brand's consistency and authenticity should be assessed through customer feedback on its unified message across all channels. The impact on the environment and society can be measured by specific goals achieved, such as reducing the carbon footprint or providing increased educational opportunities.
Measure Impact
To demonstrate their commitment and accountability, brands should establish clear metrics and frameworks to measure the impact of their purpose-driven initiatives. This could include metrics related to environmental sustainability, social impact, employee engagement, inclusion, or customer loyalty, among others. Establishing such metrics and frameworks not only helps estimate return on investment but also helps brands identify areas of improvement and make data-driven decisions to improve the effectiveness of their initiatives.
Purpose-driven marketing, therefore, is not just a conduit for communicating a brand’s values; it acts as a transformative force that encourages brands to introspect and align their business practices with their overarching missions. In doing so, brands not only enrich their engagement with consumers but also inspire collective action towards a more equitable and inclusive future. Moreover, by integrating purpose into the core of their business strategies, brands can effectively broaden their market reach, enhance customer loyalty, and ultimately achieve a harmonious balance between profitability and purpose.
Payal Anand is an Associate Professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode and Ameya Agrawal, alumni, IIM Kozhikode
