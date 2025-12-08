Why should brands think about their ‘reason for being’

Aligning our actions and choices with values brings us the opportunity to live a more meaningful and authentic life. However, this is not limited to humans. Taking an anthropomorphic approach, we reflect on how businesses can stay in touch with their core values and actions through ‘purpose-driven marketing’- a strategy involving a company's external communications efforts centered around a social cause that aligns with its core values. Purpose-driven marketing is about defining and communicating a company's purpose, or its "reason for being," beyond making a profit.

Purpose-driven marketing paves the way for companies to initiate meaningful conversations with their customers about their fundamental values and beliefs. This helps companies maximize their potential by being more sustainable, authentic, and relevant in the long term. For example, Nike's "Dream Crazier" campaign challenged gender stereotypes in sports, while “You Can’t Stop Sports” addressed discrimination in Sports. P&G's "The Talk" addressed conversations about racial bias. Patagonia's "Don't Buy This Jacket" campaign encouraged customers to think twice before making a purchase, promoting sustainability. TOMS one-for-one model addressed poverty and access to basic necessities by donating a pair of shoes for every pair sold. Coca-Cola's "Pool Boy" breaks stereotypes and challenged gender norms. Microsoft's "Empowering Us All" showcased technology's impact on the lives of people with disabilities.

Brands that have invested in purpose-driven marketing have seen both tangible and intangible returns. For instance, Dove's "Real Beauty" campaign challenged traditional beauty standards, promoting self-confidence and body positivity. Overall sales of Dove products jumped from $2.5 billion to $4 billion in the campaign’s first ten years. Dove bars became the number one preferred soap brand in the U.S. and Unilever’s best-selling product company wide. BeautyCounter raised awareness about harmful ingredients and advocated for safer, more sustainable beauty products, promoting transparency in the industry. The brand successfully scaled its business, becoming a $1 billion brand following investment from the Carlyle Group.

As millennials continue to be the largest consumer group, their expectations are shaping brand strategies. Reports by Accenture (2018), Edelman (2018), and Zeno (2017) highlight that consumers prefer brands that take a stand on social, cultural, environmental, and political issues. Meanwhile, Gen Z is amplifying this trend with even stronger expectations for brand accountability. According to a 2023 McKinsey report, 76% of Gen Z consumers believe companies should actively address social issues. Moreover, cancel culture has emerged as a significant force, with consumers taking action—such as boycotting brands, switching to competitors, or discouraging others—when a brand's actions conflict with their values.

