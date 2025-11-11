All businesses have the same basic aims: to attract, convert and retain consumers. For online businesses (and increasingly for all sorts of businesses), the first port of call is the website, and quality traffic is the first step in this key sequence. Attracting traffic to the website is essential before anyone can be converted or retained.

Quality traffic is visits from people with a sincere interest in what you offer and who are most likely to engage with the site meaningfully — spending more time there, visiting more pages and perhaps converting. Quality traffic fuels business growth by improving search rankings, as search engine algorithms favor relevant, engaging sites. Conversely, poor traffic weakens online visibility.

Good website traffic falls into three main categories:

Earned media: word-of-mouth, reviews and social media mentions.

Paid media: search engine marketing (SEM), paid social media and digital advertising.

Owned media: blogging, direct marketing and brand websites.

IESE’s Inigo Gallo, in a technical note compiled in partnership with Lorenzo Panlilio and Javier Segarra, identifies which marketing channels are most impactful in terms of difficulty, cost and results for lead generation and audience targeting.

Source: Hugo Escolá

Difficulty level: HARD

Organic traffic – $$$

Organic traffic comes from search engines without paid ads, providing a steady stream of long-term website traffic at no cost per click. However, strong search engine optimization (SEO) requires continuous effort, and it must adapt to changing algorithms and compete with others for rankings. While costly to implement and slow to show results, it avoids the recurring costs of SEM campaigns.

Read More