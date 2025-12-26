3rd-global-safety-summit-international-safety-awards-london-on-24-oct-13th-gss-india-concluded-on19-dec-2025

3rd GSS International Safety ESG Awards & Conference concluded on 24th October 2025, at Peers Dining Hall, House of Lords, UK Parliament London.

Mr. Virendra Sharma Former Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, the Chief Guest of the event, addressed the gathering, and distributed awards along with Program Director Mrs. Aswathy Sahadevan. This annual event is organised by World Safety Forum, largest growing ESG Safety Professional Membership platform, head quartered in London.

ESG Conference witnessed the current issues discussed by the following leaders, Mr. Jose Hopkins ACA, Chartered Accountant Sustainability Consultant, at Acclaro Advisory, Mr. Pranab Sarkar, FRM, Merchant Banker, SBI UK, Ms. Francesca Amato, Supply Chain Sustainability Lead, Mclaren Construction,Cameron Pearson Founder and CEO of Hereditas Conservatio, Elana Cheslar, Senior Manager at EY, Dr. Isabel DiVanna, Associate Director | The Carbon Trust, Mr. Gesu Antonio Baez, Diego Campos, Head of Sustainability & Workplace Solutions for BAT LATAM South, John Terrance May Work at Height subject matter expert from Mitie & RoSPA Awards Global Ambassador's, Rishi Harani, Founder Mergify USA

The title of the Book written by K R Baby retired High School Teacher - Bandhura Chinthakal published by Hamlet books released at the event.

Advisory Board Members of World Safety Forum Mr. David Clegg, Mr. Udayanga, Dr. Mojtaba Moatamedi and Andy Skulimowski joined in releasing International Qualifications Board - Independent Certification and Awarding Body by World Safety Forum and Global ESG Qualifications - A sophisticated Institution for ESG Qualifications Opens career paths to board advisory, ESG consulting, and policy leadership roles.

Read More