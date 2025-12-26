3rd-global-safety-summit-international-safety-awards-london-on-24-oct-13th-gss-india-concluded-on19-dec-2025

3rd GSS International Safety ESG Awards & Conference concluded on 24th October 2025, at Peers Dining Hall, House of Lords, UK Parliament London.
Mr. Virendra Sharma Former Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, the Chief Guest of the event, addressed the gathering, and distributed awards along with Program Director Mrs. Aswathy Sahadevan. This annual event is organised by World Safety Forum, largest growing ESG Safety Professional Membership platform, head quartered in London.
ESG Conference witnessed the current issues discussed by the following leaders, Mr. Jose Hopkins ACA, Chartered Accountant Sustainability Consultant, at Acclaro Advisory, Mr. Pranab Sarkar, FRM, Merchant Banker, SBI UK, Ms. Francesca Amato, Supply Chain Sustainability Lead, Mclaren Construction,Cameron Pearson Founder and CEO of Hereditas Conservatio, Elana Cheslar, Senior Manager at EY, Dr. Isabel DiVanna, Associate Director | The Carbon Trust, Mr. Gesu Antonio Baez, Diego Campos, Head of Sustainability & Workplace Solutions for BAT LATAM South, John Terrance May Work at Height subject matter expert from Mitie & RoSPA Awards Global Ambassador's, Rishi Harani, Founder Mergify USA
The title of the Book written by K R Baby retired High School Teacher - Bandhura Chinthakal published by Hamlet books released at the event.
Advisory Board Members of World Safety Forum Mr. David Clegg, Mr. Udayanga, Dr. Mojtaba Moatamedi and Andy Skulimowski joined in releasing International Qualifications Board - Independent Certification and Awarding Body by World Safety Forum and Global ESG Qualifications - A sophisticated Institution for ESG Qualifications Opens career paths to board advisory, ESG consulting, and policy leadership roles.
Founder of 193 Countries Consortium, Mr. Aashin Sudhan launched Brands London School of Investors and London Academy of Motion Pictures and 20 other Startups, and announced the next UK Investors Summit to be held on 20 March 2026, with business opportunities presentations, Business Brand Launching and Business Excellence Awards.
Global Sustainability Leader Award Winners Steel Industry- Mr. Ashish Chandra, President of JSW Steel’s Dolvi, Salav, and Anjar Works, Pharma Industry - Mr. Nomula Muralidhar Reddy, Director, Honour Lab Limited, Water & Wastewater Systems - Mr. Sarang Lakhanee Executive Director, Vishvaraj Environment Limited, Construction Real Estate Sector- Mr. Shivayogi Shivaputrayya Hiremath, Chief Project Officer (CPO), THE HOUSE OF ABHINANDAN LODHA (HOABL), Hospitality Industry - Chef Suresh Pillai, Founder Director RCP Group & IICM. Oil & Gas Sector - Mr. Ratnesh Kumar, ED-Asset Manager, Eastern Offshore Asset and HPHT Asset, ONGC, Kakinada, Global Aviation Leader Award winner Mr. Jubran AlBreiki, CEO, Etihad Airport Services , The Lifetime Achievement Award in Health & Safety (Strategies & Innovation) Dr. Sivasankaran Nair Haridas, Corporate HSE Manager at Nael Group and The Woman of Impact in Sustainable Education Award - Dr/Prof Flomny Menon FRSA, FHEA , Founder, CEO FA Innovations UK received awards from Chief Guest
Major industries received awards:
International Safety Award (Pharma Industry) - Honour Lab Ltd
International ESG Excellence Award (BPO/ITES)- EXL Service (UK) Limited
International Safety Award (Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Systems)- Vishvaraj Environment Limited
International Safest Manufacturer Award & Environment Award (Food & Beverages) - BAT – British American Tobacco LATAM South
International Safety Award (oil and Gas)- Eastern Offshore Asset and HPHT Asset, ONGC, Kakinada
International Safety Award (Aviation) for HSE Initiative - REACH Programme, Etihad Airport Services
International OHS Award (Construction)-THE HOUSE OF ABHINANDAN LODHA (HOABL)
International Safety Award (Steel Sector)- JSW STEEL LIMITED, Dolvi Works
Global Education Excellence Award (Culinary Arts) - International Institute of Culinary & Management (IICM) by Chef Pillai
International Safety Leader Award (Steel Industry) - Mr. Rajendra Kumar Singh, Vice President &Head (Occupational Health, Safety & Fire Services)
International EHS Leader Award (Pharma Industry) - Mr. Matri Srikanth, AGM EHS, Honour Lab Limited
International Safety Manager Award (Aviation Industry) - Mr. Srinivasa Rao Gundeboyina, Manager Safety and Risk Management, Etihad Airport Services
International Safety Leader Award (Construction Industry) - Mr. Ashok Ramchandra Satpute, Associate Vice President at The House of Abhinandan Lodha
International Health and Safety Leader Award (Oil & Gas Sector) - Mr. Geda Bhaskara Rao, Head HSE, Eastern Offshore Asset and HPHT Asset, ONGC, Kakinada
13th Global Safety Summit concluded on 19 Dec 2025, at the AMITY Noida.
In the Inaugural session, Chief Guest Prof. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor & Keynote Address in ESG Action by Dr Dilip Kumar Bandyopadhyay Chief Advisor FPO Mentor NRES, Amity University and Inaugural Address by Dr. Nihal Anwar Siddiqui, Director, Centre of Excellence, Occupational Health, safety, Fire & Environment, GD GOENKA UNIVERSITY, Later Dr. Somnath Singh, Deputy Director at UNGCNI Guest of Honour Delivered speech on Navigating Nature-Related Risks and Opportunities: Advancing ESG through Nature Disclosure. UNGCNI SDG Partner and Netradyne was Strategic Partner. Netradyne is an innovative deep technology start-up that provides advanced fleet and driver safety technologies. The company solves road and driver safety problems using its deep knowledge and vast experience in artificial intelligence and computer vision. Today, it is an industry leader in advanced fleet safety solutions with customers across the U.K., Germany, the U.S., Canada, India, Australia, and New Zealand. The company’s flagship product, Driver•i, serves as a fleet safety and coaching platform, harnessing the power of AI, ML, and edge computing to provide comprehensive insights, facilitating the establishment of safe driving practices among fleets.
Keynote Sessions by Mr. Krishna Kumar Yadav, QHSE Lead- Mumbai Cluster, K Raheja Corp, Mr Pankaj Roy, Business Safety Head (Adani Wind), Mr. Aswani Tanwar, Director-Customer Success, Mr.Jishnudas R, Asst. General Manager & Head HSE, Larsen & Toubro Energy Hydrocarbon, Surat, Prof. Ravi Kant Singh, Amity Institute of Biotechnology. Mr. Ashu Kalra, Vice President - Head of Global Corporate Real Estate, Environment Sustainability, Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, Mr. Aditya Pandey, Head HSEF, Adani Hazira Port Ltd, Mr. V Praveen Gowd, Corporate EHS Head of Novopor.
Global Corporate Governance Leader Awards Distributed Sector wise
Ports and Logistics - Mr. Pankaj Uke, COO, Adani Hazira Port Ltd
Chemicals - Mr. Rajendra Kumar Sahu, CEO of Novopor Advanced Science Private Limited
Renewable Energy - Mr. Milind Kulkarni, CEO, Adani Wind
Cement Manufacturer - Mr. Sitesh Johri, Vice President (Manufacturing) & Plant Head, Star Cement Limited
Construction Realtors - Mr. Amitesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Properties Ltd, Mumbai Zone
Pharmaceutical- Dr. G. Palleswara Rao, Director - Formulation Operations, HETERO LABS LIMITED
Roads & Transports - Mr. Praveen Goyal, CEO, DB RRTS Operations India Pvt Ltd
Solar Power - Mr. Tarunveer singh, Co-Founder & Project Head, Sunsure Energy Pvt. Ltd
The following Enterprise Award Winners’ representatives attended event and received the awards:
Safety Award (Ports and Logistics) -Adani Hazira Port Ltd.
Safety Award (Chemicals)- Novopor Advanced Science Private Limited
Health & Safety Award (Renewable Energy )- Sunsure Energy Pvt. Ltd
Safety Award (Renewable Energy )- Adani Wind
OHS Award (Construction)- Godrej Ventures and Investment Advisers Pvt LtdOHS Award (Commercial Building, Service - Facility Management)- Godrej Center Pune, Godrej Center, Hebbal, Godrej Two, Godrej Center, Indiranagar, Bangalore , Godrej KP Pune
Safety Award (Oil and Gas)- Indian Oil Adani Ventures Limited
HSE Award (Renewable Energy )Goldi Solar Private Limited
OHS Award (Pharmaceutical)- Annora Pharma Pvt Ltd
Safety Award (Energy)- L&T Energy-Offshore, Modular Fabrication Facility, Hazira
Safety Award (Construction Realtors)- Godrej Properties Limited , Godrej Aristocrat, Sec-49, Gurgaon, Godrej South Estate Project, GODREJ VESTAMARK LLP, Godrej Nature Plus, Gurgaon, Godrej Jardinia, Sector, 146 Noida, Godrej Golf Link (A.R. Land craft),Godrej Avenue 11 Project ( Godrej Residency Pvt. Ltd.), Godrej Athena Project, , Godrej Ananda-Ph-03 Project –Bangalore, Godrej Sky Terraces
Safety Award (Pharmaceuticals) Hetero Labs Limited, Unit III
ESG Excellence Award (BPO/ ITES )- EXL SERVICE.COM(INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED
EHS Award (Real estate, Facility Management)-KRC Infrastructure & Projects Pvt Ltd, Mind Space Business Parks REIT, Commerzone, Yerwada, Pune, Mind Space Business Parks REIT, Gera Commerzone, Mind Space Business Parks REIT, Mind Space Airoli East, Mind Space Business Parks REIT, Mind Space Airoli West, Mind Space Business Parks REIT, Paradigm, Mind Space Malad, Mind Space Madhapur, Sundew Properties Ltd, Mind Space Madhapur, Intime Properties Ltd, Mind Space Madhapur, K Raheja IT Park Hyderabad Ltd, Mind Space Business Parks REIT, Commerzone, Porur, (Horizon Properties)
Safest Workplace Award (Cement Manufacturer) - Star Cement Limited, Siliguri Grinding Unit
Safest Workplace Award (Pharmaceuticals) - Mankind Pharma Limited, Unit-1, Unit-2
Sustainability Award (Construction Realtors)- Godrej Properties Limited, GODREJ BAY VIEW, SUNCITY INFRASTRUCTURES(MUMBAI)LLP, Godrej Sky Terraces Projects, Godrej Reserve project
EHS Award (Renewable Energy Telangana)- RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd
Construction Safety Award Tamil Nadu- L&T Construction - CMRL C5 ECV 02 Project
Safety Award (EV lithium-ion battery Manufacturing)- JBM Green Energy Systems Private Limited
Safety Award (Roads & Transports) - DBRRTS Operations India Private Ltd
EHS Award (Construction Realtors) - Birla Estates Pvt Limited (Birla Navya, Gurugram)
Safety Award (Construction Realtors) - Karle Infra Pvt Ltd
OHS Award (Coal Mining)-Gainwell Commosales Pvt Ltd, Kumardih-B Underground Coal Mining Projects
Safety Award (EPC) Maharashtra Ellora EPC Private Limited
Best Innovation in EHS Services & Communication Award (Industrial EHS Services) - Vikaki Enterprises
Next Global Safety Summit International Awards and ESG Conference will be held on 17 July 2026 at UK Parliament House of Lords London and 14th Global Safety Summit will be held on 21 December 2026 in New Delhi
Linkdin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-safety-summit/
Email: awards@globalsafetysummit.com
Website: www.globalsafetysummit.com
First Published: Dec 26, 2025, 17:58
