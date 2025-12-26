Photo of the day: Navi Mumbai airport is now ready to board

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday began commercial operations by operating the first scheduled passenger flight. The first commercial operation was marked by the landing of the IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru at 8 am. The flight was greeted by a water cannon salute. This was followed by the first flight departing at 8.40 am when the IndiGo flight 6E882 took off for Hyderabad. This marked the beginning of commercial operations of the second airport of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Photo credit: NMIA