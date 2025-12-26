Advertisement

Photo of the day: Navi Mumbai airport is now ready to board

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 13:28 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday began commercial operations by operating the first scheduled passenger flight. The first commercial operation was marked by the landing of the IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru at 8 am. The flight was greeted by a water cannon salute. This was followed by the first flight departing at 8.40 am when the IndiGo flight 6E882 took off for Hyderabad. This marked the beginning of commercial operations of the second airport of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Photo credit: NMIA
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday began commercial operations by operating the first scheduled passenger flight. The first commercial operation was marked by the landing of the IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru at 8 am. The flight was greeted by a water cannon salute. This was followed by the first flight departing at 8.40 am when the IndiGo flight 6E882 took off for Hyderabad. This marked the beginning of commercial operations of the second airport of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Photo credit: NMIA

First Published: Dec 26, 2025, 13:28

Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Advertisement

What others are reading

Advertisement

Latest News