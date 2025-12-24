Being an entrepreneur is far more fulfilling: Pawan Kumar Chandana

Q. When you started Skyroot, there was no ecosystem around it. You had no clue that the government was going to open the sector, and you didn’t exactly have the first-mover advantage. What made you go ahead anyway?

That is exactly what entrepreneurs are about, right? They take bold risks, and that is when you get benefits out of it. Though there were companies at that time, none of them would scale big. So I felt there is an opportunity to build the number one space company in India. And today we are the largest private space tech company in India with a team of almost 1,000 people, and two biggest factories in the country. It is easy to start a company when everything is there—policy, ecosystem and funding. It’s more difficult to start early. When we signed the first ever MoU with Isro, we became the first beneficiary of the space reforms. In that way, we had the early-mover advantage because of taking that risk early on. We put in all [our] energy, brought the best people together, and the best investors to make it big. That was the thought process there, and it worked out.

Q. You are working in the small satellite market. How much of that was influenced by commercial viability versus the desire for technological innovation. Is this an either-or situation?

The main consideration is commercial viability. Because the fundamental fabric of business is revenues and profits. We looked at an opportunity that does not require billion-dollar funding, but something which is lower for a private company to raise venture capital. In the market, we found that satellites were getting smaller. And what used to be like a big bus-sized satellite now has become a shoe-box-sized satellite. And many people require unique orbits—unique destinations in space. So they need to book a small rocket for launching these small satellites, just as we book a cab to go home, which can put it into the lower Earth orbit. Because more than 90 to 95 percent of satellites are below 500 kg… that is where we thought, let us build the smallest commercially viable rocket because it can have less investment, and then it will start getting into business, [make] revenues and profits. So, it’s highly commercially driven.

Q. What role do you prefer—engineer or entrepreneur?

Read More