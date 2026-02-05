Advertisement
Photo of the day: India Art Fair kicks off in Delhi

Visitors throng around K S Radhakrishnan's bronze sculpture ' Chhatarpur Pahari' during the opening day's BMW VIP preview of the India Art Fair in NSIC grounds, Okhla, New Delhi on February 05, 2026.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 18:37 IST1 min
Visitors throng around K S Radhakrishnan's bronze sculpture ' Chhatarpur Pahari' during the opening day's BMW VIP preview of the India Art Fair in NSIC grounds, Okhla, New Delhi on February 05, 2026. The fair will close on Sunday February 08, 2026.
Image: Photo by Madhu Kapparath

First Published: Feb 05, 2026, 18:46

