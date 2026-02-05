Advertisement
Photo of the day: India Art Fair kicks off in Delhi
Visitors throng around K S Radhakrishnan's bronze sculpture ' Chhatarpur Pahari' during the opening day's BMW VIP preview of the India Art Fair in NSIC grounds, Okhla, New Delhi on February 05, 2026.
Feb 05, 2026
Image: Photo by Madhu Kapparath
