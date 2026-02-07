India-us-deal-eases-entry-for-luxury-cars-and-harleys-auto-parts-exports-gain

India’s interim trade agreement with the US opens limited access to its automotive market for American automakers while relieving pressure on auto component trade that had begun to weigh on exports.

According to the framework for the interim trade agreement, India will get exemptions “under section 232 on aircraft parts, tariff rate quota on auto parts, leading to tangible export gains in these sectors”.

India has made concessions on high-end vehicles, according to government sources. Import duties on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars with engine capacities above 3,000 cc will be reduced to 30 percent, phased over time. India has also offered zero duty from day one on Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the 800-1,600 cc segment. Other high-end vehicles will see duty reductions, though not elimination. Electric vehicles (EVs) are excluded from the interim agreement to protect the investments made by the domestic industry, sources said, just like in the trade deal with the European Union (EU).

For US automakers, the measures improve access to India’s small but profitable premium segments, long constrained by tariffs that exceed 100 percent. Harley-Davidson exports into India had long been a flashpoint, with US President Donald Trump repeatedly singling out India for imposing what he described as unacceptably high import duties on the iconic American motorcycle brand.

