India-EU FTA could reshape luxury carmakers’ India strategy

The India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA) has trained the spotlight on the country’s luxury car industry. While cars may not immediately get cheaper, the pact could reshape European automakers’ India strategy. Reduced tariffs could encourage manufacturers to broaden their offerings by introducing internationally popular models in India to gauge demand before investing in deeper localisation. “With a quota of 250,000 cars annually, India’s luxury car market has the headroom to double or treble in the next few years,” says Puneet Gupta, director, S&P Global Mobility.

The trade deal is expected to lead to greater focus by European carmakers on India. “The FTA strengthens the business case for European OEMs to manufacture in India for domestic sales and global exports. It resets the playbook for suppliers, product planners, encourages technology sharing, and is likely to unlock higher European investments in India,” says Gupta. India and Europe together make up for nearly a quarter of the global passenger vehicle demand.

The trade agreement will gradually reduce tariffs on cars from 110 percent to 10 percent, with a quota of 250,000 vehicles a year. Currently, imported cars priced under $40,000 are subject to a 70 percent basic customs duty, while those priced above this amount incur an effective levy of about 110 percent. India imported cars worth $246 million from the EU till November in FY26 compared to $430 million in FY25. EU had a 57.8 percent share in Indian car imports in FY25.

“The quota-based auto liberalisation package will not only allow EU automakers to introduce their models in India in higher price bands but also open the possibilities for Make in India and exports from India in future,” according to a government statement. EVs have been kept out of the deal for the first five years to protect the domestic industry which has lined up significant investments in clean technology and setting up charging infra.

