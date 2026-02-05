Non-veg milk: The bone of contention in India-US trade deal

India and the US are close to signing yet another trade agreement, according to which the tariff on India has been reduced to 18 percent, as announced by President Trump. When deliberations on a previous version of the deal were going on last year, one major sticking point was India’s hesitation to accept US dairy imports.

This was because cows in the US are fed animal-derived supplements, which could make American cow milk problematic for Indian household that use milk products like ghee for religious rituals. In July last year, there was much talk around such milk, loosely termed “non-veg milk”, with the US terming India's demands for strict certifications as an “unnecessary trade barrier”.

The US, a major global dairy exporter, was seeking access to India’s dairy market, which is the world’s largest producer and consumer of milk. Allowing US dairy products into the country could introduce cheaper products, potentially driving down domestic prices and undermining the economic stability of India’s dairy farmers.

Non-veg milk

What was referred to as “non-veg milk” in India is milk sourced from cows that are fed animal derived supplements, which includes additives such as meat meal, blood meal, and fats rendered from animal parts. These are cattle feed ingredients permitted under US regulations and commonly used in industrial dairy farming. As a result, milk produced by this cattle is viewed by many consumers as incompatible with their dietary beliefs, complicating India’s stance on allowing US dairy imports.

Reports have suggested that US cows are fed the following items:

Meat meal from pigs, chickens, horses, or even dogs and cats

Blood from pigs and horses

Tallow (rendered fat from cattle)

Chicken feathers, bedding material, and droppings

Strict certification required

India had insisted that if it has to import US dairy products, they must be accompanied by certifications ensuring that the animals were never fed with animal-based feeds. The required certification must guarantee that the milk-producing animals have never been given feeds produced from meat or bone meal, including internal organs, blood meal, and tissues of ruminant or porcine origin.