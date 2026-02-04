IT stocks crash over 7% as AI competition fears grip global markets

Technology equities suffered steep losses on February 4, as the Nifty IT index plunged over 6 percent to 36,257.15. The sell-off mirrored a global retreat in tech stocks following a breakthrough in autonomous AI that threatens to upend the traditional software and outsourcing model.

The benchmark indices turned negative by late morning on Wednesday, reversing earlier marginal gains as a steep decline in information technology stocks pulled markets lower.

At 11.30 am, the Sensex traded down 0.2 percent, at 83,555, while the Nifty slipped 30 points to 25,697.

Sharp losses among IT heavyweights led losses across benchmark indices, with the Nifty IT index emerging as the worst-performing sectoral index. However, buying interest in energy, power and select consumption stocks provided support to the broader market.

The catalyst for the rout was the launch of a sophisticated automation layer for Claude Cowork by US-based AI developer Anthropic.

