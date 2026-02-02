India eyes 50% debt-to-GDP ratio: Why it matters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2026–27 Budget on Sunday shifted focus from the fiscal deficit to the debt-to-GDP ratio. The government aims to reduce this ratio to 50 percent by FY31, with a margin of plus or minus 1 percent.

While India’s focus on the debt-to-GDP ratio, a key repayment indicator, aligns with international benchmarks, analysts suggest the 50 percent target is attainable, provided the fiscal deficit is trimmed to 3 percent and nominal GDP growth remains between 11 and 12 percent, particularly following the GDP base year revision.

Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist, Crisil Limited, says that even though debt reduction relies on multiple factors, nominal GDP growth is as vital as fiscal consolidation. “The government has set a five-year-end debt target, which will give it a buffer to support growth in years of heightened shocks,” she adds.

India has already made meaningful progress on the fiscal front. The debt-to-GDP ratio of 56 percent in FY26 (revised estimates) is expected to fall further in FY27 to 55.6 percent. This marks a decline from the 61 percent peak hit during the pandemic years. The FY31 target is crucial, as a lower debt-to-GDP ratio increases fiscal space, reduces borrowing costs, improves credit ratings, and attracts foreign investment.

