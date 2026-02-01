The Union Budget 2026-27 has earmarked Rs 15,541 crore for Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 key sectors. However, the overall allocation for PLI schemes saw a marginal dip compared to the revised estimates of Rs 16,072 crore for 2025-26.

The biggest winner in the latest budget is the PLI scheme for automobiles and auto components, which sees its allocation jump nearly threefold to Rs 5,940 crore in 2026-27, up from Rs 2,091 crore in the current year’s revised estimates. The surge underscores the government’s ambition to position India as a global manufacturing hub for advanced automotive technologies.

Large-scale electronics and IT hardware, another cornerstone of the PLI framework, continues to command a significant share of the pie, though its allocation has been trimmed to Rs 1,527 crore from Rs 7,000 crore in revised estimates just as the original six-year tenure of the PLI approaches its March 2026 deadline. The government is reportedly weighing a fresh extension or a successor “PLI 2.0” to avoid risking the gains.

