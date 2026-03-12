Seeing business at the coal face has stood me in good stead: Sanjiv Mehta

This was how I began my Indian odyssey. It was a homecoming in many ways, but my home country had undergone a massive overhaul in the time that I had spent outside. I started out by immersing myself totally into the market and the people who would be my partners in this new phase of my life.

The immersion process, be it a new organization or a new country, is multifaceted and often, tedious. But it is invaluable. Way back, in my early years at Union Carbide in Mumbai, I remember being completely overwhelmed when I was appointed as the finance head of the chemicals and plastics business. This business was home to India’s first naphtha cracker. I was twenty-six-year old at the time, and me being assigned to the role was a sign that I was being handpicked for bigger roles in the company, which at the time was among the top-ranked multinational companies in the country. But one management meeting down the hatch and then another one and a few conversations around the office later, I found I was completely out of my depth in the place. I was honoured to be chosen but I had to learn fast, if I had to do full justice to the task at hand.

All around me people were talking about the price of Brent Crude and whether they should be making ethylene out of naphtha or alcohol or whether they focus on the co-products or by-products. I was overwhelmed. Everything seemed alien and frighteningly obscure.

I then had walked up to my divisional president, a genial gentleman by the name of Subimal Bose and asked for a three-week leave from work. He eyed me quizzically and his first response was, ‘Are you getting married?’ I hastily disabused him of the notion and said that I would be spending the time at the factory. His face broke into an amused grin and he waved me off, thinking probably that this was one overenthusiastic rookie who would not last more than a day on the shopfloor. But I spent my entire holiday of three weeks going from one department to another, spending time with the shift engineers and operators to understand the business. I would go home for a few hours, shower, change and return to the factory. I was exhausted but at the end of three weeks, I knew everything there was to know about the business and the next time anyone mentioned olefins, I didn’t hide behind the files or a goofy grin.

Similarly, when I moved to sales in Union Carbide, I spent a week in the tribal Bastar district of Central India. I travelled with the local salesman in his van and spent many nights in small hotels or sprawled out on a bed under the open sky in the dhabas, or roadside restaurant-inns. This gave me good insight into rural marketing and distribution. It taught me to look for signs that one can easily miss when trying to understand a sharp movement in prices or a sudden drop in supplies. I saw how a change in the open market price in a nearby feeder market could disrupt rural distribution.

Read More