Corporate India began 2026 on a firm footing. Private non-financial companies reported 10.1 percent revenue growth in the December quarter, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India, as demand steadied after a patchy recovery.

For India Inc bosses, who had been battling weak consumption and volatile input costs, the numbers suggested the earnings cycle was finally turning.

“Listed companies’ profit growth had picked up of late not because margins were better but because revenue growth picked up, which is a very good sign,” says Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. “And even from a consumption perspective, we were seeing wage growth pick up in both urban as well as rural areas.”

Then, West Asia caught fire.

The conflict in Iran has abruptly clouded the rosy outlook for India Inc. “The timing is unfortunate for corporate India,” says Sengupta.

Even if the immediate conflict subsides soon, the structural damage to global trade routes and energy pricing is likely to eat into the margins of companies across sectors.

Read More