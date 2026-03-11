When AI takes over thinking: The rising risk to human cognition

Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic promise. It is now embedded in daily organisational life. Across healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, and services, firms are using AI to improve efficiency and productivity. With the rapid rise of generative AI, this shift has accelerated. Systems can draft reports in seconds, recommend decisions, synthesise large volumes of data, and automate tasks that once required years of professional expertise.

These visible gains, however, come with a quieter cost: the gradual erosion of human cognition. AI has become a default coworker many rely on instinctively. As per a Microsoft and LinkedIn report, 75% of knowledge workers already use AI at work, and 90% of them say it saves time under pressure, boosts creativity, and allows focus on higher value tasks. Yet, as generative AI penetrates knowledge workflows, questions are emerging about its impact on critical thinking and cognitive practice.

Evidence of Cognitive Decline

In a survey of 319 knowledge workers using generative AI at least weekly—a collaborative study by Carnegie Mellon and Microsoft Research—participants reported doing “much less” or “less effort” across cognitive activities that fall under critical thinking. This decline ranged from 69% to 79% across multiple Bloom’s taxonomy categories, including a 55% reduction in effort for high stakes tasks such as evaluation.

Another study by the Centre for Strategic Corporate Foresight and Sustainability at SBS Swiss Business School, Zurich, involving 666 participants, found a correlation between increased AI usage and lower critical thinking scores. Early neuro cognitive evidence reinforces these concerns. An MIT Media Lab preprint using EEG data reported that during essay writing, the LLM assisted group exhibited the weakest brain connectivity, with cognitive abilities declining as reliance on external tools increased.

This is particularly worrying in creative work. The risk isn’t only doing less thinking—it is cognitive fixation. Initial AI suggestions often anchor thinking and become a ceiling rather than a starting point.

