India-eases-investment-rules-for-chinese-firms

India has relaxed foreign investment rules for Chinese companies, marking a significant shift in its approach towards its largest neighbour and geopolitical rival. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved changes to the directive known as Press Note 3, PTI reported, quoting officials familiar with the matter.

The rules, introduced in April 2020, required government approval for foreign direct investment (FDI) from countries sharing a land border with India—China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan. While China was not named, the policy effectively choked Chinese capital, following a deadly border clash between the two neighbours in Galwan, Ladakh, in June 2020.

The current move follows growing internal pressure to bolster the manufacturing sector, which remains heavily dependent on Chinese components. China ranks 23rd among foreign investors in India, accounting for just 0.32 percent of total equity inflows between April 2020 and December 2025.

But even before the policy shift, approvals under Press Note 3 had begun to trickle through. Electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies recently secured approval for a joint venture with Chinese display component maker HKC, a partnership analysts say could strengthen India’s domestic display manufacturing ecosystem.

At the same time, Walmart-owned Flipkart has completed the relocation of its holding company to India after getting the government’s nod. The ecommerce major needed Press Note 3 approval as Chinese technology company Tencent owns a 5-6 percent stake in Flipkart.

