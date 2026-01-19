India has announced plans to significantly reduce its public debt burden, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealing that the government will actively target the debt-to-GDP ratio starting in the fiscal year 2026-27, aiming to bring it down to 50 percent by FY31 (plus or minus one percent).

The announcement comes as India’s debt-to-GDP ratio, a key repayment indicator, fell to 56 percent in FY26, down significantly from its 61 percent pandemic peak. While the central government has successfully steered the debt-to-GDP ratio onto a downward path from its pandemic high, for the first time in a decade, the cost of servicing debt is set to outpace economic growth in FY26.

The FY31 target is vital, as a lower debt-to-GDP ratio boosts credit ratings, expands spending capacity, lowers borrowing costs, and drives foreign investment.

The success of India’s fiscal consolidation hinges on maintaining robust growth, as a higher GDP denominator naturally dilutes debt ratios. However, with the FY26 First Advance Estimates pegging nominal growth at 8 percent—well below the long-term average of 10.5 to 11 percent—this moderate expansion will strain debt and deficit targets despite unchanged spending.

Also Read: IMF Raises India’s Growth Forecast to 7.3% for 2025

Read More