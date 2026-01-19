The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded India’s growth projection for FY26 to 7.3 percent, a 0.7 percentage point increase from its October forecast, according to the latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Monday.

The report states that the upward revision reflects India’s “better-than-expected” economic performance in the third quarter of 2025 (Q2 FY26) and “strong momentum continuing into the fourth quarter”. It projects India’s growth will moderate to 6.4 percent in FY27 as cyclical and temporary factors “begin to wane”.

India continues to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world, even as the IMF expects the world output to maintain a steady growth of 3.3 percent in 2025 and 2026. This is expected to marginally slowdown in 2027 to 3.2 percent.

Global economic growth remains resilient despite divergent forces, with technology-related investment surging particularly in North America and Asia.

