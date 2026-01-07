India’s FY26 GDP growth pegged at 7.4% in first advance estimates

India’s economy is estimated to grow 7.4 percent in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), according to the first advance estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on January 7. This marks a pickup from 6.5 percent growth in FY25, when economic momentum slowed amid global trade uncertainty following the US tariffs.

GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced in the economy, while real GDP adjusts for inflation to reflect actual growth. The FY26 estimate is based on data available up to November 2025 and will be revised as more information becomes available, MoSPI said.

What the advance estimates show

Advance estimates are early official projections prepared using available data from key economic indicators such as industrial output, corporate earnings, agricultural production, government finances, trade, and consumption trends. They provide the first official snapshot of how the economy is expected to perform in a full financial year, which runs from April to March.

According to the release, real GDP, which measures economic output adjusted for inflation, is estimated at Rs 201.9 trillion in FY26. Nominal GDP, which does not adjust for inflation, is projected to grow 8.0 percent to Rs 357.1 trillion.

On the supply side, gross value added (GVA), a measure of output at the sectoral level, is estimated to grow 7.3 percent, led by the services sector. Financial, real estate and professional services, along with public administration, defence and other services, are expected to grow close to 10 percent, while manufacturing and construction are projected to expand at around 7 percent. Agriculture is expected to grow at a more moderate pace of 3.1 percent.

