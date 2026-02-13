Image And Text courtesy: Astaguru Auction House

The ‘(Untitled) Krishna’ by Manjit Bawa exemplifies the artist’s distinctive ability to fuse myth, modernity and meditative stillness into a single, iconic image. Set against a luminous red ground, the composition presents a figure reminiscent of young Krishna resting dreamily upon a supine lion, rendered with a softness that defies gravity and narrative logic. Bawa strips the mythological subject of drama and spectacle, choosing instead a moment of quiet introspection. What distinguishes Bawa’s vision is his refusal to treat mythology as narrative illustration. Instead, he approaches it as a philosophical space—one where innocence, sensuality and transcendence coexist.

This contemplative quality, coupled with his unmistakable visual language, places Manjit Bawa firmly among the most singular voices of modern Indian art, whose works continue to resonate across both spiritual and contemporary contexts. This oil on canvas work from 1992, measuring 57.75 x 64.5 inches, was sold for `25.11 crore in December 2023, at an auction by AstaGuru.