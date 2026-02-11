Explained: How India’s new IT rules regulate AI content and deepfakes

The government has amended the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to explicitly bring AI generated content—termed “synthetically generated information”—under India’s intermediary framework.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified the changes on February 10 with enforcement beginning February 20. This tightens platform obligations around labelling synthetic media and accelerates takedown timelines for unlawful or harmful content.

From a regulatory design standpoint, the objective is unmistakable: Curb the risks posed by deepfakes, impersonation, and digitally supercharged misinformation, while ensuring intermediaries that follow due diligence requirements continue to benefit from safe harbour protections.

“This is one of the first instances in India where AI-generated content is directly addressed within a binding regulatory framework. While the rules do not regulate AI systems per se, they effectively regulate AI outputs at the distribution layer—a pragmatic step in the absence of a standalone AI law,” says Supratim Chakraborty, partner at Khaitan & Co.

What is synthetically generated information?

Under the amended rules, “synthetically generated information” refers to any audio, visual, or audio visual content that is created or altered using computer tools in a way that makes it look real. In other words, if AI or software is used to produce something that could be mistaken for an actual person or real event, it falls under this definition.

