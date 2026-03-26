Network18 on Wednesday said it has appointed media industry veteran Raj Jain as an Independent Director to its board for a period of five years from March 25, 2026, up to March 24, 2031.

Jain, former Chief Executive Officer of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd (The Times Group), brings with him years of experience across sectors. He has also previously served as CEO of Walmart India and Managing Director and CEO of Whirlpool India, giving him a mix of media and consumer business expertise.

“We are delighted to welcome Raj Jain to the Board of Network18 as an independent Director. Raj brings a rare combination of media and consumer leadership, having led Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times Group) with distinction and built Walmart India’s operations from the ground up. With a career spanning leadership roles across sectors, Raj’s deep understanding of scale, transformation and corporate governance will add significant value as we continue to strengthen our businesses and drive long-term growth,” said Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Network18.

Also Read Network18 and CNN International renew partnership for 10 years

The appointment comes at a time when Network18 sharpens its focus on integrated news and content delivery across television, digital and regional platforms, while expanding into newer formats driven by creators and emerging technologies.

“I’m pleased to join the board of Network18 at a time when technology is reshaping how audiences engage with content across platforms. Network18’s strong media-tech capabilities and leadership in building multi-platform brands across TV, digital and the creator ecosystem position it uniquely to drive scale, growth and deeper viewer connections. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to support its continued growth in an increasingly converged media landscape,” said Raj Jain.

Network18’s TV news channels, such as CNN-News18, News18 India and several of its regional channels continue to hold the leadership across markets. Its business news channels, such as CNBC-TV18 and CNBC AWAAZ, have also held pole position in their respective genres. Its leadership extends to digital as well, and both Moneycontrol.com and news18.com continue to be top players in their segments as per the Comscore data.