Network18-and-cnn-international-renew-partnership-for-10-years

Network18, India’s largest news network, has renewed its long-standing partnership with CNN International for its flagship English news channel, CNN-News18, extending the brand and content licensing agreement for another decade.

With this, Network18 and CNN have tripled down on the successful partnership—first forged in 2005, then renewed in 2015, and now extended till 31 December 2035.

The third decade of the relationship comes with even deeper bonds that encompass a strategic digital presence covering the world market. CNN-News18 will extend its digital footprint—including on YouTube and Connected TV (CTV)—to international markets, enabling the brand to reach global audiences across media platforms.

Highlighting the significance of this milestone, Rahul Joshi, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Network18 Group, said, “This renewed partnership represents a landmark, one-of-a-kind collaboration in global news. The TV news partnership that has flourished for two decades will now open doors to new avenues of growth, including an expanded presence on digital and connected TV.”

The Network18-CNN relationship is even more salient in these times when news is glocal—events in one part of the world have a direct bearing on citizens’ lives and livelihoods wherever they live. CNN’s international presence, complemented with Network18’s wide reach and credibility, combines to provide an impeccable worldview on current affairs.

