Photo of the day: PM Modi greets President of Seychelles
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House on February 9, 2026 in New Delhi, India.
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 16:34 IST
