Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo of the day: PM Modi greets President of Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House on February 9, 2026 in New Delhi, India.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 16:34 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House on February 9, 2026 in New Delhi, India. Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House on February 9, 2026 in New Delhi, India. Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

First Published: Feb 10, 2026, 16:50

Subscribe Now

More from : Photo of the Day

Photo of the day: India’s Dhakshineswar Suresh - A tennis star on the horizon
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: India Art Fair kicks off in Delhi
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: Day after India-US deal, S Jaishankar and Marco Rubio meet
ByForbes India

Latest News

India-US deal eases entry for luxury cars and Harleys; auto parts exports gain
ByHimani Kothari
photo
Ecological concerns on show at the India Art Fair
ByForbes India
This week in aviation: Incidents and investigations
ByVasudha Mukherjee
AI turns the tide for Indian IT
ByNaini Thaker,Payal Ganguly
Mahindra bets big on Maharashtra with Rs15,000-crore mega plant in Nagpur
BySamar Srivastava
How stablecoins can reshape India’s monetary system and RBI’s policy approach
BySmita Jha,Diksha Singh
How ‘conscious uncoupling’ became the startup founder mantra of today
BySuveen Sinha
RBI committee keeps interest rates on hold; economists forecast prolonged pause
BySalil Panchal
How duopoly markets are quietly reshaping India’s economy
ByBharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement