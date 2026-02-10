India’s electric vehicle (EV) transition is moving beyond early adoption, but expanding charging infrastructure, strengthening domestic manufacturing and ensuring policy coordination across sectors remain key challenges, said industry leaders and policymakers at the fifth Global Electrification Mobility Summit (GEMS) on Tuesday.

The discussion has shifted from whether EV adoption will occur to how quickly the ecosystem can scale sustainably. “What began as a focus on adoption and ecosystem creation has now evolved into broader national aspirations to position India as a globally competitive manufacturing and export hub for electric vehicles, components and associated technologies,” said Rajesh Menon, director general, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

From EV adoption to mainstreaming

Speakers said EV uptake has moved beyond pilot and niche phases toward wider deployment. “Electric mobility is not just a change in the power trend, it represents a shift in how societies move, breathe and grow sustainably,” said Sushant Naik, chairman of Siam’s Electric Mobility Group and global head of government and corporate affairs at Tata Motors. He added that the next phase requires mainstream adoption across vehicle categories and geographies, and that scale will be critical to reduce costs and improve affordability.

Shailesh Chandra, president of Siam and managing director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said electrification is reshaping the entire mobility ecosystem. Electrification is not just about a shift in propulsion technology, it “represents a fundamental reorientation of mobility systems,” he said, pointing to changes across manufacturing, energy integration and digital connectivity.

The Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy emphasised that electrification sits at the centre of India’s industrial and climate strategy: “India’s vision is clear, to move from adoption to leadership, from participation to influence and from scale to strategic depth.”

Read More