Co-incubation speeds startup growth with shared expertise and resources

For nearly two decades, incubators have been a key pillar of India’s startup ecosystem. They have helped founders find office space, provided product development support, enabled access to mentors and business networks, and extended early support at a time when venture capital was scarce and entrepreneurship was still finding its footing. But the startup landscape they operate in today is radically different, and so are the demands placed on them. As technologies evolve faster, capital becomes more specialised and time-to-scale shrinks, most individual incubators, despite being well-funded and reputed, will find it challenging to provide everything a startup needs. This is where co-incubation enters the picture.

Co-incubation as a concept

Co-incubation refers to two or more organisations jointly supporting a startup through shared programmes, infrastructure, capital or networks. These partnerships can take many forms: two academic incubators working together; an incubator collaborating with an accelerator; an academic–corporate partnership; a domestic incubator teaming up with an international accelerator to enable cross-geography soft landings; or an incubator working closely with an industry partner to enable validation, pilots or market access.

At its core, co-incubation is about pooling complementary assets, resources and expertise such as technology and intellectual property (IP), laboratories and testing facilities, capital, mentors, clinical or regulatory validation, distribution channels, or international market access to improve startup outcomes. The objective is not duplication, but to enhance speed, reach and effectiveness for startups through complementary support.

Need for co-incubation

Historically, many incubators operated in a passive and reactive mode: renting space, offering basic mentorship and responding to founder inquiries. That model worked in the early days when the ecosystem was nascent, startups were fewer, technologies were slower-moving, capital was limited and engagement with other ecosystem stakeholders was almost non-existent. Today, the economics of entrepreneurship has changed. Startups operate in domains such as deeptech, climate, medtech and artificial intelligence, where product cycles are long, validation is expensive and regulatory or clinical hurdles are prolonged. At the same time, founders have a sense of urgency to demonstrate progress quickly—for product development, fundraising, market penetration and eventually for venture growth and profitability.

Startups also have very different needs at different stages. For technology-led startups, the focus in early stages is product development, which requires access to specialised equipment, research talent and domain expertise. Post-prototype stages may demand pilot manufacturing, regulatory approvals or customer validation. Subsequent stages need market access, capital syndication and eventually global exposure. No single incubator can excel across all these dimensions. What is increasingly needed is a networked approach, with incubators playing to their strengths while collaborating with others who complement them.

