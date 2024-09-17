In pursuit of financial sustainability: Startup incubators as equity investors

By taking equity stakes in the startups they support, incubators can align their success with that of their incubatees, creating a more sustainable and impactful model for nurturing innovation
India has rapidly become one of the world’s most dynamic startup ecosystems, driven by a young population, a growing economy and a thriving tech sector. This environment has fostered a surge in entrepreneurial activity across diverse industries. At the heart of this ecosystem are over 1,000 startup incubators supported by the government, academic institutions and private corporations.
The traditional incubation model primarily focused on providing mentoring and workspace has evolved significantly. Today, incubators are increasingly adopting equity-based models, reflecting a shift towards deeper engagement with startups and aligning their success with the startups’ future achievements. This article explores the strategies incubators can use to manage equity, their challenges, and how they can effectively navigate this evolving landscape to ensure sustainable growth.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai]