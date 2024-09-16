On Cuban streets, mid-century icons face challenge from new rides

According to the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, a New York-based chamber of commerce, $35 million worth of cars were imported from the United States in the first half of this year
Brand new Mercedes, state-of-the-art 4x4s, even Teslas: high-end, modern cars have started appearing in Havana, a city whose image is intricately linked to the classic American sedans and Soviet-era Ladas that cruise its streets.
The influx has come despite a biting economic crisis on the communist island, where the average monthly wage is $42 and the vast majority of Cubans struggle to get from point A to B due to a public transport system crippled by shortages of parts and fuel.