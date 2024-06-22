Electric car sales fall in Europe while hybrids rise

While the European Union plans to ban the sale of combustion-powered cars by 2035, electric car sales have been sluggish since the end of 2023, mainly due to a lack of affordable models
Sales of new electric cars crucial in the fight against climate change fell in Europe in May, car manufacturers announced Thursday, while the number of hybrid vehicles rose.
While the European Union plans to ban the sale of combustion-powered cars by 2035, electric car sales have been sluggish since the end of 2023, mainly due to a lack of affordable models.