Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 15th Anniversary Special
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Life
  4. Electric car sales fall in Europe while hybrids rise

Electric car sales fall in Europe while hybrids rise

While the European Union plans to ban the sale of combustion-powered cars by 2035, electric car sales have been sluggish since the end of 2023, mainly due to a lack of affordable models

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Jun 22, 2024 11:01:49 AM IST
Updated: Jun 22, 2024 11:11:56 AM IST

The market share of hybrid electrics in Europe grew from a quarter to nearly 30 percent in May. Image: Shutterstock The market share of hybrid electrics in Europe grew from a quarter to nearly 30 percent in May. Image: Shutterstock

Sales of new electric cars crucial in the fight against climate change fell in Europe in May, car manufacturers announced Thursday, while the number of hybrid vehicles rose.

While the European Union plans to ban the sale of combustion-powered cars by 2035, electric car sales have been sluggish since the end of 2023, mainly due to a lack of affordable models.

Related stories

Battery electric vehicles (EVs) declined from 13.8 percent of the market in May 2023 to 12.5 percent, according to monthly statistics published by the Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

New registrations of rechargeable plug-in hybrids also declined by 14.7 percent in May, now accounting for just 6.5 percent.

On the other hand, the market share of hybrid electrics grew from a quarter to nearly 30 percent, while the combined share of fossil fuel-guzzling petrol and diesel cars fell to just under half.

In the main European markets, sales of battery electric cars rose only in France and Belgium.

They continued to fall in automobile powerhouse Germany, where purchase incentives were abolished at the end of 2023.

Sluggish electric vehicle sales are the result of carmakers prioritising larger, premium electric vehicles with higher profit margins at the expense of affordable mass-market models, according to the thinktank Transport & Environment (T&E).

Also read: After Tesla, India will soon have another global electric car maker. What's VinFast planning?

"As a result of this short term profit maximisation strategy... carmakers' profits have soared to record highs at the expense of greater proliferation of e-mobility," a T&E statement said.

To comply with tighter EU emissions standards kicking in in 2025, T&E calculates manufacturers will have to significantly increase the share of electric cars sold to a yearly average of 21 percent.

Indian Accent x Naar: What's on the plate when chefs Manish Mehrotra and Prateek Sadhu join forces
Try these three activities to regain control of your concentration