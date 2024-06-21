Indian Accent x Naar: What's on the plate when chefs Manish Mehrotra and Prateek Sadhu join forces

The award-winning chefs are coming together for a buzzy pop-up, marking the mountain restaurant Naar's first urban outing, at Indian Accent outlets in Mumbai and Delhi
We’re on a Zoom call that spans heat-stricken Delhi, the hills of Kasauli and rainy Mumbai, with a conversation flitting from chaat to climate change, dissected with equal passion.
I’m speaking with two of the country’s most recognisable champions of Indian food: Chef Manish Mehrotra, culinary director, Indian Accent, known for its contemporary take on classic Indian fare; and chef Prateek Sadhu, chef and founder at Naar in Himachal Pradesh, with a mission to bring local and lesser-known Indian ingredients to world-class dining experiences.