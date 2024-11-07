Diptyque makes India debut: Shah Rukh Khan's favourite perfume enters market with New Delhi store launch

In a much-recycled video, Shah Rukh Khan is asked to pick his favourite perfume. Without a thought, he says, “Diptyque. I mix it with a hint of Dunhill—but you still won’t smell as good as me.”

At a department store in Dubai, a foreign saleslady cheerily called out to me, “Are you looking for the Shah Rukh Khan fragrance?”, pulling out the woody, velvety Tam Dao. She hadn’t ever watched a Bollywood film, but said that so many Indians come seeking the perfume, that she had to go back to do her research.

Indians may not have to look too far soon. French maison Diptyque, known best for its luxury perfumes and candles, is entering the country with its first India store in New Delhi’s The Chanakya. In an exclusive interaction with Forbes India, the maison’s new CEO, Laurence Semichon, says the India store hopes to create a unique sensory experience. But how does Diptyque plan to hold its own in India, which has a rich culture that celebrates bold, ritualist, indigenous scents? Edited excerpts:

For Diptyque, opening in India is not just about entering a new market, but about connecting with a culture that has a profound relationship with fragrance and craftsmanship—values we deeply share. India is a land where scent is woven into the fabric of everyday life, from ancient rituals to modern celebrations. It is this shared appreciation for the olfactory arts and the beauty of handmade creations that makes India a natural home for Diptyque. We are excited to bring our heritage of fragrance and savoir-faire to a place that understands the poetry of scent so intimately.

Q. India is a fragrance-heavy nation—our scent preferences here are perhaps more pronounced. Has Diptyque planned any localisations for this market?

India’s relationship with fragrance is rich and profound, and we are confident that the depth and sophistication of our perfume creations will resonate with discerning Indian customers who value craftsmanship and storytelling. Instead of tailoring our offerings to specific markets, we believe in presenting the entire world of Diptyque, trusting that everyone will discover a fragrance that resonates with them personally.

At Diptyque, we believe that a fragrance is more than just a scent—it is a journey through memory and emotion, a reflection of one’s inner world. Each of Diptyque’s creations is designed to capture the essence of a moment, a place, or a feeling. Whether it is the sacred sandalwood in Tam Dao or the warmth of Eau Rhila, each fragrance tells a story, inviting the wearer to embark on a personal voyage.

Q. Could you tell us about the India boutique experience?

For its first establishment in India, Diptyque has chosen The Chanakya mall as the location.

The store is a reflection of the maison’s spirit—where art, craftsmanship, and storytelling come together to create a unique sensory experience. Much like our original boutique at 34 boulevard Saint-Germain, this space is designed as a place of curiosity and discovery. As soon as you step through the iconic green façade, you are welcomed into a world where every detail, from hand-selected furniture to custom artwork, tells a story.

Inspired by both Parisian elegance and the cultural richness of Indian palaces, the boutique is an invitation to explore. Two distinct rooms are adorned with Haussmanian mouldings, vibrant colours, and handcrafted details, such as a pink hand-painted frieze and a green-painted ceiling. The first room offers a beautifully curated display of our signature candles and fragrances, while the second space, separated by an arch with Corinthian columns, highlights our home décor and body care collections, allowing visitors to experience the full Diptyque art de vivre.

At Diptyque, every boutique is conceived as more than just a retail space—it is a journey, a moment of escape. The New Delhi boutique continues this tradition, blending the brand’s Parisian heritage with the vibrancy of local artistry. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a stunning hand-painted frieze and a monumental mural, an homage to the work of Desmond Knox-Leet, reinterpreted by the Vareda brothers, renowned local artists. This collaboration embodies the seamless fusion of cultures, where the poetry of Diptyque meets the rich artistic traditions of India, creating a space that invites wonder and discovery.

Q. What are your expansion plans for India?

India is a place of infinite stories and inspiration, and we approach it with both excitement and measure. Our first step is to establish a meaningful presence through our first boutique, offering the full Diptyque experience. From there, we envision growing thoughtfully, selecting locations where we can build deeper connections with our clients. Whether it’s through standalone boutiques, selected partnerships, or expanding our digital reach, we are committed to creating spaces where Diptyque’s artistry can flourish in India for many years to come.

Q. It is believed that Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite perfume is by Diptyque. How has this helped your entry into the market? Are you looking at celebrity endorsements?

We are always honoured when someone expresses a personal connection to our creations, especially when that admiration comes from a figure as beloved as Shah Rukh Khan. However, at Diptyque, we have never engaged any celebrity endorsements. We believe our fragrances should speak for themselves and resonate with people on an intimate level.

We are grateful when any admirer, public or private, shares their love for Diptyque; the resonance of our fragrances is often built on genuine, organic appreciation, and that is something we cherish deeply.

Q. Who is a Diptyque customer, and how do you see the Indian audience fit this mould?

A Diptyque customer is someone who values artistry, craftsmanship, and a sense of discovery. They are drawn to the brand not simply for a fragrance or an object, but for the stories, memories, and emotions each creation evokes. Whether it is the creativity behind a fragrance, the craftsmanship behind a hand-poured candle, the refined elegance of a décor piece, or the luxurious texture of a bath product, Diptyque customers appreciate the finer details that elevate everyday life into something exceptional.

In India, we see a natural fit with this sensibility. The Indian audience has a deep, cultural appreciation for fragrance, decor and the rituals that surround it. Whether in everyday life or during special moments, the role of scent and aesthetics is significant here, and this aligns beautifully with Diptyque’s philosophy.

India’s rich olfactory heritage, combined with a growing appreciation for artistic luxury in home interiors and personal care, makes it a place where we believe Diptyque’s creations will resonate deeply. Our customers here will likely connect with our fragrances, objects and bath collection, not just for their aesthetic or functional qualities, but for the way they elevate everyday moments into something extraordinary.

Q. Which scents do you expect to be bestsellers in India?

While every market has its unique preferences, we cannot wait for India to discover our new exclusive collection Les Essences de Diptyque. The collection is inspired by nature’s silent wonders—elements such as coral, nacre and bark—translating their visual and tactile beauty into olfactory masterpieces.

Beyond personal fragrances, we also anticipate that our home scents and candles will find a strong following in India. The tradition of using scent to create atmosphere aligns perfectly with Diptyque’s philosophy of elevating everyday spaces.

Additionally, Diptyque’s attention to detail extends to our home décor objects and bath collections. Our bath products—infused with the same luxurious essences—bring a sensory experience to daily rituals. From fragrant bath oils to nourishing body balms, these creations turn everyday moments into refined, indulgent experiences.

Q. You have recently taken over as CEO. What is your vision for Diptyque for the next two years?

Upon becoming the CEO of Diptyque, my priority is to continue nurturing the brand’s unique identity while guiding it through a period of growth and innovation. Diptyque is a maison with a rich heritage, and it is important to me to honour that history and, at the same time, show how relevant and meaningful the spirit of the founders is in our times.