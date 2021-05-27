From Louis Vuitton's 'On the Beach', to 'Dolce Shine' by Dolce & Gabbana, here are summer fragrances that'll lift your mood

I

Here is a list of some new (and a couple of classics) summer fragrances, for men, women and unisex, which you might want to add to your perfume collection.





Louis Vuitton’s On the Beach

Courtesy: Louis Vuitton







On the Beach is a new cologne perfume by Louis Vuitton. It recounts the delights of the coastline and the desire for wide, open spaces, a blissful long stretch of beach, and the calm of the ocean.









200 ml unisex perfume, approximately Rs30,000





Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori

Courtesy: Gucci





Bloom Profumo di Fiori eau de parfum is conceived by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele and created by master perfumer Alberto Morillas. Profumo di Fiori has a tuberose essence blended with Jasmine sambac closed buds and Jasmine sambac absolute. The scent is enriched by Ylang ylang's intense floral warmth and sweetness and extended by sandalwood and woody notes. Driving an elegant and distinctive trail, the Orris Concrete blends with benzoin’s resinous warmth, softened by musky notes.





100 ml women’s perfume, approximately Rs10,000





Crab Apple Blossom by Clive Christian

Courtesy: Crab Apple





Fresh and energising, this floral-citrusy scent captures the signature spring flower Apple Blossom and exotic Marine Bergamot in its top note. A fruity floral character is revealed in the heart offset against modern notes of sharp green rhubarb and a fresh mint and sugar accord, before settling into a base of creamy sandalwood and aquatically aromatic driftwood. A potent concentration that trails on the skin like blossoming branches in the spring sunshine.





50ml unisex perfume, Rs34,000





Naso Profumi Tamarind Infused in Bergamot

Courtesy: Naso Profumi





Italian and Indian scents come together in this fruity fragrance. Combining diverse bouquets ranging from mildly spicy elements and rich and succulent smells to bittersweet aromas, this nuanced layering of aromas makes an indelible statement.





50 ml unisex, Rs9,000





Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Shine

Courtesy: Dolce & Gabbana





Cheerful and irresistibly fresh, this fruity floral scent bursts with the glorious Italian joy of life. The combination of juicy mango contrasted by the zesty tartness of natural grapefruit essence, bright airy jasmine and orange blossom, and sundrenched blond woods creates a sunny fruity floral fragrance.





50 ml Eau du Parfum for women, Rs5,400





Creed Aventus

Courtesy: Creed





The Aventus, inspired by the dramatic life of Napolean Bonaparte, celebrates strength, power, and success. Crafted by sixth-generation master perfumer Olivier Creed in collaboration with his son Erwin, this scent’s name means ‘from the wind’, illustrating the Aventus man as destined to live a driven life, ever galloping with the wind at his back toward success. This classic fruity perfume has top notes of pineapple, bergamot, black currant and apple; middle notes are birch, patchouli, Moroccan jasmine and rose; base notes are musk, oak moss, ambergris and vanilla.





50 ml men’s perfume, approximately Rs24,000





Diaghilev by ROJA Parfums



Courtesy: ROJA Parfums





Named after and inspired by Sergei Diaghilev, founder of a Parisian ballet company, Ballets Russes, Diaghilev is a reminiscing tale of someone who even drenched the curtains in his bedroom and theatres with Guerlain’s Mitsouko (a 1919 perfume) as a part of his artistic vision.





It has a fizzy citrusy opening evolving into an extremely refined floral middle phase to then turn into a fresh and rich mossy vetiver drydown.





100ml unisex parfum, Rs77,900

t’s yet another locked down summer, but one can still bring in some sunshine and the outdoors home. Light-weight, breezy fragrances of citrus, fruits, spices and flowers can instantly lift one’s mood and keep you going.