World Whisky Day: Light up the weekend with smoky blends and Indian spices



Shutterstock

The demand for smoky whiskies such as Lagavulin, Laphroaig and Ardmore for cocktails has also gone up. “A smoky whisky tends to blend better with various types of mixers and herbs which add to the fragrance and aftertaste of the cocktail,” says Raghav Wanchoo, beverage manager, ITC, Gardenia, Bengaluru.









On World Whisky Day, here are some whisky cocktail recipes that can be made at home, from some of the top bars in the country–Harbour Bar, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai; Reflections, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; The Piano Bar and Cigar Lounge, The Oberoi, Gurgaon; Highland Nectar, ITC Gardenia Bengaluru, and Sidecar, Delhi.





Recipes by Ishan Nagpal, bar and lounge manager, The Oberoi, Gurgaon





Yuzu Highball





Ingredients

Yuzu juice - 10 ml

Yuzu peel - 1 to 2

Fresh grapefruit juice - 30 ml

Tonic water - to top up, 250 ml

Japanese whisky - 60 ml





Method

In a mixing glass, muddle yuzu peels. Add the whisky and ice, stir.

Strain into an ice filled tall glass.

Add the lemon juice and stir properly.

Top up with grapefruit juice and tonic water.

Twist a yuzu peel on the drink and garnish.





Cafe Velvet







Cafe Velvet. Courtesy - The Oberoi, Gurugram





Ingredients

Scotch whisky (Highland single malt if possible) - 60 ml

Home-made coffee bitters - 2 to 3 dashes

Sweetened espresso - 10 ml

Tonic water - 250 ml

Saline - 2 ml





Method

In a cocktail shaker, add whisky, 3 dashes of bitters, 2 drops of saline and sweetened espresso.

Shake well for 20 seconds.

Strain into a tall glass filled with ice cubes.

Slowly top up with tonic water while maintaining the crema.





Rainforest





Ingredients

Whisky - 60 ml

Rosemary sprig

Spring Blossom Honey - 10 ml

Home-made basil syrup - 10 ml

Wild lime juice - 15 ml

Valencia orange peels





Method

Place an upside-down tumbler on a lit rosemary sprig to capture the smoke and add a smoky flavour to the drink.

In a separate mixing glass, gently muddle rosemary and orange peel.

Add the whisky, honey, syrup and lime juice.

Fill the glass with ice.

Stir till the honey is properly dissolved.

Strain into your smoked tumbler.

Garnish with the still smoking sprig and orange peel.





Recipes by Raghav Wanchoo, beverage manager, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru





Harvest Moon





Ingredients

Whisky - 45ml

Dry rosemary - 3 to 4 leaves

Sugar syrup and lime juice - 15ml

Angostura bitters - 2 to 3 dashes





Method

Slightly burn the dry rosemary and put an inverted whisky glass on top of it to add a smoky flavour to the drink.

Fill a mixing glass with ice.

Add whisky, sugar syrup and lime juice and 2-3 dashes of Angostura bitters.

Stir for 2-3 minutes. Add ice to the whisky glass, which would now have an aroma of the burnt rosemary.

Strain the beverage from the mixing glass into the whisky glass.

Garnish with rosemary and lemon wedges.







Harvest Moon and Balcones Brimstone. Courtesy - ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru





Balcones Brimstone





Ingredients

Whisky - 45ml

Cardamom cloves - 5-6

Star anise - 2-3

Orange peel

Sugar syrup and lime juice - 15 ml





Method

Slightly burn the cardamom and star anise.

Use a mixing glass to muddle the herbs.

Add ice and then all the ingredients one by one i.e. whisky, sugar syrup and lime juice, and the orange peel.

Stir for 2-3 minutes.

Fill a martini glass with lots of ice.

Empty the martini glass once chilled and strain the beverage from the mixing glass into the martini glass.

Cut the orange peel into a twirl and use it as a garnish.





Recipes by Tony Fernandes, mixologist, JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai





Reflection Sour





Ingredients

Balvenie 12 YO - 50 ml

Exotic bitters - 3 dashes

Organic honey syrup - 20 ml

Bitter fruit juice (Freshly squeezed orange, grapefruit, dried orange zest) - 20 ml





Method

Mix the ingredients and shake thoroughly using a cocktail shaker. Dry shake (without ice) first and then wet shake (with ice).

Pour in a crystal whisky glass, garnish with a handful of Maraschino cherries and a pinch of cinnamon.





Yuan Yang Whisky Tea







Yuan Yang Whisky Tea. Courtesy - JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai





Ingredients

The Glenlivet 12 YO - 50 ml

A mix of Assam tea - 60 ml and everyday coffee mix concoction (2 ounces milk tea and ½ ounce brewed coffee).

Condensed milk - 10 ml





Method

Mix all ingredients using the ‘Throwing’ preparation technique (straining the cocktail from one tin into another via long pours).

Serve hot or cold in a cup.





Jaggery Julep





Ingredients

Glenmorangie infused with vanilla pod - 30 ml

Martini Rosso infused with cinnamon, green cardamom, clove, black pepper, star anise and steeped for 60 hours - 20 ml

Organic coconut jaggery extract - 10 ml





Method

Mix all ingredients using the ‘Build’ method—topping the ingredients over each other in a glass.

Garnish with a mint sprig and tiny chunks of jaggery.





Recipes by Jezan Limzerwala, assistant director food and beverage, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai





Whisky Plush





Ingredients

Paul John Single Malt - 60ml

Pineapple Juice - 30ml

Elderberry tea infused with maple syrup - 30ml

Mascarpone cheese - 1 bar spoon

Basil leaves - 2-3

Pineapple spear - 1 piece

Cornflakes – As required





Method

Rim the glass with cornflakes along with a pineapple spear and basil leaves.

Stir the mascarpone cheese with whisky and pineapple juice.

Serve in an Old-Fashioned Glass.





Berty’s Rob Roy







Berty's Rob Roy. Courtesy - The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai





Ingredients

Chivas Regal 18 infused with raw mango - 45ml

Martini Bianco infused with cardamom - 15ml

Homemade spiced bitters - 2-3 drops





Method

Mix the ingredients.

Garnish with raw mango and serve in a cocktail glass.





Recipes by Bartender Yangdup Lama, co-owner, Sidecar





Old-Fashioned





Ingredients

Bourbon whisky - 60ml

Aromatic Bitters - 3 drops

Sugar cube - 1

Orange oil – 2-3 drops





Method

In an Old Fashioned Glass drop the sugar cube and aromatic bitters and muddle to dissolve the two.

Pour a good measure of Bourbon whisky and fill the glass with ice/an ice block.

Stir to mix well.

Add a few drops of orange oil to the drink and garnish with an orange peel.





Manhattan





Ingredients

Bourbon/Rye whisky - 50ml

Sweet/Red vermouth - 10ml

Aromatic bitters - 3 drops





Method

In a mixing glass, measure out all of the above ingredients.

Fill the glass with ice and stir for a while.

Strain into a tall stem glass (Nick & Nora/Martini).

Garnish with a glazed cherry/fresh cherry.





Whisky Hi- Ball







Whisky Hi Ball. Courtesy - Sidecar, New Delhi





Ingredients

Light Blended Scotch - 45ml

Aerated water (soda/flavoured soda/ginger ale) - to top

Citrus slice – for garnish





Method

In a tall hi-ball measure the whisky and fill the glass with ice.

Top with your choice of aerated water.

Garnish with a citrus slice and serve.





How to make good ice at home





Boil water and allow it to cool.

Take a good size square Tupperware/ cake mould and fill with water until just an inch below the rim.

Allow to freeze.

As the ice freezes from one side all the impurities and the air in the ice will get pushed to the side that freezes towards the end.

Take the block ice and cut out the side that is cloudy.

One can use the clear side as blocks or cubes for drinks.

In India, one of the largest whisky-consuming nations in the world, not just Indian whisky but whisky cocktails too are having a moment. As more and more millennials are willing to experiment with their drinks, bartenders and mixologists are creating whisky cocktails with Indian spices, coffee, tea and chocolate. “We see people experimenting with fruity flavours and even sugar-free, organic alternatives in cocktails are in demand,” says Tony Fernandes, mixologist, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.