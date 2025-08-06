Which skills does your workforce need in 2025

In a world of artificial intelligence (AI), an aging workforce and remote work, companies face a challenge that goes beyond adopting new technologies. There is an urgent need to redefine key skills for a new era and to improve companies’ ability to attract and retain young talent.

This is the conclusion of The Future of Work (in Spanish), a report by IESE’s Maria Luisa Blazquez, Mireia Las Heras and Jordi Canals, with contributions from Francesc Arribas and Jose Perez del Valle. Based on data from a large sample of Spanish firms and international companies operating in Spain, the report warns that, amid the hype surrounding AI, many companies are unprepared for the profound changes that AI will bring to the way we work, lead, learn, organize and serve customers.

The companies surveyed value transversal skills such as teamwork, learning agility, execution, analytical thinking and innovation. However, these same companies face significant difficulties in finding such profiles:

92% of companies report major gaps in innovation ability

86% in execution capacity

85% in analytical skills

In terms of personal attitudes, the companies surveyed value commitment, initiative, respect and resilience, but also report notable gaps, especially among young people: