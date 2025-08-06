From Fox News to Foreign Policy: How Trump's media fixation is steering America's diplomatic strategy

Donald Trump's sudden concern about starving Palestinians was a major shift for the US president, who had previously ignored the endless cries for help from aid groups. So what changed?

In his words, it was images of emaciated children in Gaza that Trump saw on television—his main window into the world that has long shaped his political and diplomatic decision-making.

Trump made clear his affection for the small screen in late July when asked if he agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a major US ally, that there was no famine in Gaza.

"Based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry," said Trump, a former reality TV star.

"That's real starvation stuff. I see it, and you can't fake that."