Driven by a simple craving and a conspicuous void in Bengaluru’s food scene, YUKI emerged with a focused purpose: to demystify and deconstruct Pan-Asian cuisine in a manner that was true to its flavors but in a way that felt accessible, authentic and joyously familiar. The very word, a Japanese term for happiness, encapsulates the brand ethos: to build environments where people linger longer, laugh more and connect while enjoying dishes and drinks that tantalize the eye, feel, and taste.

From that one concept, five destinations have now blossomed throughout the city Koramangala, JP Nagar, Indiranagar, Sarjapur, and Whitefield each square foot has its own personality, but each is committed to the same YUKI promise of exceptional quality and warmth.

The Vision Behind the Brand

YUKI is the dream of Sai Shivani and Priyesh Busetty, the couple celebrated for Koramangala’s iconic Brooks & Bonds Brewery and much more; their mutual zeal for food, hospitality, and connection is at the core of this very modern dining experience. And they were never intending simply to deliver sushi and ramen; they wanted to make an experience out of it, one that merged comfort with exactitude. “We wanted Pan-Asian cookery to seem elevated but accessible,” they cite, “prepared with skill but served with a smile. Their leaders are hardcore hands-on from designing spaces and curating menus to training teams at the ground level, and it shows in the consistency of every YUKI location feeling like they’re an offshoot of the original vision.

A philosophy of tight control and moderation

Three Elements of YUKI's Culinary Philosophy YUKI's cooking philosophy is based on three core concepts - respect for the ingredients, precision and balance. The kitchen sources the finest seafood, real wasabi, quality meats, so each dish satisfies the highest standards worldwide while adapting to the palate of India. The focus is on harmony bold yet familiar flavors, achieved through meticulous knife work, perfect heat control, and attention to texture.

Experience Beyond the plate

YUKI is a warm and inviting space for family, groups of friends and the millennial food and cocktail crowd. From a comforting weeknight ramen to a long weekend catch-up over dim sum and cocktails, guests will enjoy the same taste, service and atmosphere. That certainty that is “you can’t go wrong with YUKI” has made the brand so powerful.

Read More