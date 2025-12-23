Driven by a simple craving and a conspicuous void in Bengaluru’s food scene, YUKI emerged with a focused purpose: to demystify and deconstruct Pan-Asian cuisine in a manner that was true to its flavors but in a way that felt accessible, authentic and joyously familiar. The very word, a Japanese term for happiness, encapsulates the brand ethos: to build environments where people linger longer, laugh more and connect while enjoying dishes and drinks that tantalize the eye, feel, and taste.
From that one concept, five destinations have now blossomed throughout the city Koramangala, JP Nagar, Indiranagar, Sarjapur, and Whitefield each square foot has its own personality, but each is committed to the same YUKI promise of exceptional quality and warmth.
The Vision Behind the Brand
YUKI is the dream of Sai Shivani and Priyesh Busetty, the couple celebrated for Koramangala’s iconic Brooks & Bonds Brewery and much more; their mutual zeal for food, hospitality, and connection is at the core of this very modern dining experience. And they were never intending simply to deliver sushi and ramen; they wanted to make an experience out of it, one that merged comfort with exactitude. “We wanted Pan-Asian cookery to seem elevated but accessible,” they cite, “prepared with skill but served with a smile. Their leaders are hardcore hands-on from designing spaces and curating menus to training teams at the ground level, and it shows in the consistency of every YUKI location feeling like they’re an offshoot of the original vision.
A philosophy of tight control and moderation
Three Elements of YUKI's Culinary Philosophy YUKI's cooking philosophy is based on three core concepts - respect for the ingredients, precision and balance. The kitchen sources the finest seafood, real wasabi, quality meats, so each dish satisfies the highest standards worldwide while adapting to the palate of India. The focus is on harmony bold yet familiar flavors, achieved through meticulous knife work, perfect heat control, and attention to texture.
Experience Beyond the plate
YUKI is a warm and inviting space for family, groups of friends and the millennial food and cocktail crowd. From a comforting weeknight ramen to a long weekend catch-up over dim sum and cocktails, guests will enjoy the same taste, service and atmosphere. That certainty that is “you can’t go wrong with YUKI” has made the brand so powerful.
Each of the spaces has its own flare: Brewhouse vibe at Koramangala, community cocktails at JP Nagar, a millennial buzz at Indiranagar, neighbourhood coziness Sarjapur and contemporary ideology at Whitefield.
Design that encourages connection
Art Deco inspired, chic and cozy: lighting and acoustics are optimized for long, relaxed chats that’s YUKI. Each has been designed to be warm and intimate but with enough vibrancy to not feel like a mausoleum of soul sucking.
Signature Flavors And Crowd Pleasers
In the plethora of numerous standouts, the following dishes have reached cult status. The Yasai Futomaki Age, YUKI’s one of a kind crumb-fried maki roll, is an adorable winner. Among the crowd-pleasers: Korean Chicken Bao, Katsu Ramen, Spicy Tuna Roll, Charcoal Cream Cheese Dumplings, Singapore Laksa, Pineapple Fry Rice, and luscious desserts such as Mango Sticky Rice, Coconut Pannacotta and Japanese Cheesecake. Bar, the equally acclaimed bar program, introduces creativity and finesse with every pint.
Signature cocktails like Geisha's Garden (in a tea kettle), Hakucho (duck-shaped serve), Wake Me Up (coffee-based), and Gin & Brine on Tap underline YUKI’s ability to combine playful presentation with mixology expertise.
Authenticity Meets Innovation
The methodology of YUKI innovation is refreshingly down to earth. The team begins with classical technique and genuine sourcing, then modifies flavor profiles to accommodate local textures and heat tolerances. R&D makes sure dishes travel well, stay crisp and hold up on the plate proving innovation can be thoughtful, not gimmicky.
Sustainability, Systems, and Strength
Sustainability is at the heart of everything YUKI does, from responsible sourcing, portion control, to use of eco-friendly packaging and waste management. The teachings inspired by COVID-19 strengthened these beliefs, instructing the brand to create for resilience: fine-tune the kitchen flows, reinforce the delivery menus, and develop recipes and systems that shield for consistency, whether you are dining in or in your living room.
Growing with Intention
From one kitchen to five bustling outlets, the journey of YUKI has largely been driven by organic word of mouth. Each expansion has been calculated, led by a focus on sustainable growth. While Bengaluru remains home base, the foursome are making their foray into pan-India metros and airport formats, and are developing compact and delivery-led models that capture the YUKI essence.
Community and Connection
True to its name, YUKI has its own way of creating smiles both inside and outside its walls. The brand connects with community through chef-bar collaborations, themed tastings, and local creator partnerships for authentic storytelling experiences that are genuinely personal and not performative.
The Road Ahead
As YUKI expands, the focus is clear: reliable flavours, elevated yet approachable menus, and a drink list that transforms evenings into experiences. Seasonal offerings, innovative vegetarian sushi choices, and inspired collaborations will evolve, yet the essence remains the same.
For more information, visit – Yuki - Pan Asian Kitchen and Bar
Article courtesy :NB Digital PR & Branding
