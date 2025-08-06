Rain Watch for July 31-Aug 6: Monsoon slows down, sowing of pulses lags

The pace of rainfall has slackened in the past few weeks, even as the season-to-date numbers have remained in surplus. The sowing of pulses and coarse cereals continues to lag while reservoir storage levels have climbed to historical highs.

Cumulatively, monsoon rainfall is 4 percent above the long period average (LPA) as of August 4, based on an analysis of the India Metrological Department (IMD) data by Barclays. This compares to a surplus of 7 percent LPA in the previous week ending July 30.

Region-wise data showed that the rainfall surplus normalised last week, while deficit in the southern peninsula widened. The IMD expects ‘above normal’ monsoon for the second half of the season, with August rainfall within the ‘normal’ range. Sowing is likely to be completed by the end of August.